North Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video

Earlier this week, North Korea's head of state Kim Jong-un announced that his country needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will...

North Korean television has released a video showing soldiers from the country’s armed forces performing a variety of stunts.According to The Independent, this display took part during a "self defence" military show on Monday.In the video, the soldiers can be seen displaying feats of resilience like enduring blows to their bodies with wooden poles and smashing concrete bricks with their hands, feet, and heads.During one display of apparent strength that looks more like torture, a pair of soldiers with a metal rod placed between them – with the rod’s tips positioned against the base of each man’s throat – bend it by pushing their bodies together. Another performance involves a bare-chested soldier lying on broken glass with a concrete slab placed on his stomach – a soldier then uses a sledgehammer to smash it.Kim Jong-un can be seen in the audience clapping as he observes this display of martial prowess.This development comes as Kim has blamed the US for instability in the region, and declared that North Korea needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will dare challenge.

