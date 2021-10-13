Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/north-korean-soldiers-lie-on-broken-glass-smash-concrete-blocks-under-kim-jong-uns-gaze--video-1089898903.html
North Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video
North Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video
Earlier this week, North Korea’s head of state Kim Jong-un announced that his country needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T17:47+0000
2021-10-13T17:47+0000
kim jong-un
military
asia-pacific
exhibition
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089899681_105:0:1309:677_1920x0_80_0_0_e943ae834c3606a0392730bd0cc32cdf.png
North Korean television has released a video showing soldiers from the country’s armed forces performing a variety of stunts.According to The Independent, this display took part during a "self defence" military show on Monday.In the video, the soldiers can be seen displaying feats of resilience like enduring blows to their bodies with wooden poles and smashing concrete bricks with their hands, feet, and heads.During one display of apparent strength that looks more like torture, a pair of soldiers with a metal rod placed between them – with the rod’s tips positioned against the base of each man’s throat – bend it by pushing their bodies together. Another performance involves a bare-chested soldier lying on broken glass with a concrete slab placed on his stomach – a soldier then uses a sledgehammer to smash it.Kim Jong-un can be seen in the audience clapping as he observes this display of martial prowess.This development comes as Kim has blamed the US for instability in the region, and declared that North Korea needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will dare challenge.
How do you know that, most of the country is starving? Oh yes.. your MSM told you so, right?
1
Yeah...that will show them. Meanwhile most of the country is starving. Bravo...lol
0
2
asia-pacific
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089899681_255:0:1158:677_1920x0_80_0_0_9a89bef22e0ece40f02ed087efe99f8e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, military, asia-pacific, exhibition, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

North Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video

17:47 GMT 13.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube / SputnikNorth Korean Soldiers Smash Bricks, Bend Iron Rods in Combat Display
North Korean Soldiers Smash Bricks, Bend Iron Rods in Combat Display - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube / Sputnik
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, North Korea’s head of state Kim Jong-un announced that his country needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will dare challenge.
North Korean television has released a video showing soldiers from the country’s armed forces performing a variety of stunts.
According to The Independent, this display took part during a "self defence" military show on Monday.
In the video, the soldiers can be seen displaying feats of resilience like enduring blows to their bodies with wooden poles and smashing concrete bricks with their hands, feet, and heads.
During one display of apparent strength that looks more like torture, a pair of soldiers with a metal rod placed between them – with the rod’s tips positioned against the base of each man’s throat – bend it by pushing their bodies together.
Another performance involves a bare-chested soldier lying on broken glass with a concrete slab placed on his stomach – a soldier then uses a sledgehammer to smash it.
Kim Jong-un can be seen in the audience clapping as he observes this display of martial prowess.
This development comes as Kim has blamed the US for instability in the region, and declared that North Korea needs to achieve an "invincible military capability" that no one will dare challenge.
1701010
Discuss
Popular comments
How do you know that, most of the country is starving? Oh yes.. your MSM told you so, right?
Syria Forever
13 October, 21:32 GMT1
000000
Yeah...that will show them. Meanwhile most of the country is starving. Bravo...lol
T Tom Hanks
13 October, 21:00 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:01 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates
18:59 GMTArizona Audit: How Partisan Divisions Upend US' Ability to Sell Its Image as 'City on Hill' to World
18:55 GMTIran Shows Off Mystery New Ground-based Vertical Launch Missile System - Video
18:44 GMTSeveral People Killed in 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway
18:39 GMT'Technical Challenge' Preventing Sputnik V From Taking Off in India, Says COVID Task Force Chief
17:59 GMTFrench Interior Minister Urges Schools to Boost Security Ahead of Anniversary of Teacher's Beheading
17:54 GMTUS Government Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev
17:47 GMTNorth Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video
17:47 GMTCouple Accused of Selling Sub Secrets Sought to Share Bottle of Wine With Handlers, Court Docs Say
17:47 GMTSuspect Detained Following Reports of Shooting in University in Spain - Photos
17:38 GMTFormer Labour MP Convicted of Harassment After Threatening Woman With Acid
16:55 GMTBlinken: US to Press Ahead With Its Plan to Reopen Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem
16:48 GMTNorway's Indigenous People Seek Queen's Help in Returning Centuries-Old Shaman's Drum
16:43 GMTEU Offers to Ease Border Checks to Solve Northern Ireland Row
16:41 GMTBerlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission
16:30 GMTEU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol
16:25 GMTFrom Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain
16:16 GMTBlinken Holds Press Conference With Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers After Talks in DC
15:35 GMT'F**k': Andy Murray Trolls Himself After Losing to Bitter Rival Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells
15:30 GMT'Unbelieveable': 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space