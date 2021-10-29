Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/deadline-looms-prince-andrew-has-to-respond-to-sex-assault-lawsuit-filed-by-virginia-giuffre-today-1090318867.html
Deadline Looms: Prince Andrew Has to Respond to Sex Assault Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre Today
Deadline Looms: Prince Andrew Has to Respond to Sex Assault Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre Today
Last month, the Duke of York was served with court papers by Virginia Giuffre who claims he sexually abused her in 2001 when she was 17. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T16:56+0000
2021-10-29T16:56+0000
news
prince andrew
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083577794_0:181:2997:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_186a6d7d52689d42c0a2d53870721dda.jpg
Prince Andrew has just a few hours left to respond to a lawsuit which has been filed against him in New York by Virginia Giuffre. If he does not respond, he will face a default judgment. The next hearing is scheduled to take place at a Manhattan court on 3 November. The Duke of York was served legal papers on 21 September but has not provided a response yet.According to the prince's lawyer, Andrew Brettler - as quoted by the Daily Mail - he will file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Virginia Giuffre, who is 37, claims that she was forced by the late financier and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, and his sometime girlfriend and British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, to have sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She also insists that the Duke knew that she was a minor under US law and that she was a victim of Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme. The prince rejected all the allegations. In an interview on BBC flagship programme, Newsnight, in November 2019, he told the interviewer Emily Maitlis: "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened... I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."Maxwell is at present in a New York jail awaiting trial on sex abuse and grooming charges. She pleaded not guilty. Jeffrey Epstein was a US financier and convicted sex offender who was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges of minors and died in his cell a month later apparently by committing suicide.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083577794_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffae07b0e303b34d1c17e71d0bfb6f79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, prince andrew

Deadline Looms: Prince Andrew Has to Respond to Sex Assault Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre Today

16:56 GMT 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in Bruges.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in Bruges. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, the Duke of York was served with court papers by Virginia Giuffre who claims he sexually abused her in 2001 when she was 17.
Prince Andrew has just a few hours left to respond to a lawsuit which has been filed against him in New York by Virginia Giuffre.
If he does not respond, he will face a default judgment. The next hearing is scheduled to take place at a Manhattan court on 3 November.
The Duke of York was served legal papers on 21 September but has not provided a response yet.
According to the prince's lawyer, Andrew Brettler - as quoted by the Daily Mail - he will file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Virginia Giuffre, who is 37, claims that she was forced by the late financier and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, and his sometime girlfriend and British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, to have sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She also insists that the Duke knew that she was a minor under US law and that she was a victim of Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme.
The prince rejected all the allegations. In an interview on BBC flagship programme, Newsnight, in November 2019, he told the interviewer Emily Maitlis: "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened... I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."
Maxwell is at present in a New York jail awaiting trial on sex abuse and grooming charges. She pleaded not guilty. Jeffrey Epstein was a US financier and convicted sex offender who was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges of minors and died in his cell a month later apparently by committing suicide.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:57 GMTEx-NY Governor Cuomo's Spokesman Accuses State Attorney General of Using Office for Political Gain
16:56 GMTDeadline Looms: Prince Andrew Has to Respond to Sex Assault Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre Today
16:42 GMTStudent Leader: Slapping Anti-Terror Laws for Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogan Will Alienate Kashmiris
16:41 GMTIndian Court Asks Twitter to Show 'Respect' and Remove 'Objectionable' Content About Hindu Goddess
16:36 GMTGreece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey
16:25 GMTBlogger Gets 10 Months of Jail Time in Russia For 'Oral Sex Near St. Basil's' Photo
16:22 GMTRussia Ready to Assist Lebanon in Investigation of Beirut Port Explosion
15:57 GMT'What We Did Was Clumsy': Biden Calls France an 'Extremely Valued Partner' in Wake of AUKUS Fallout
15:54 GMTMajor Magnetic Storm on Sun to ‘Bombard’ Earth on Saturday, Scientists Warn
15:46 GMTBombay High Court Sets 14 Conditions For Aryan Khan's Release From Jail on Saturday
15:34 GMTIndia's Suicides Spike Among Daily Wagers, Housewives & Students During Pandemic
15:14 GMTCondolences Pour in from Fans After Indian Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
14:59 GMTUK Mulling Criminalising Attempts to Change Sexuality, Gender Identity Through 'Coercive Conversion'
14:54 GMTRome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident
14:46 GMTSudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'
14:36 GMTNew US Sanctions Target Iran's Drone Programme
14:17 GMTBoris Johnson Vows to Defend UK Interests in French Fishing Row
14:16 GMT‘Meta as in METAstasising’: Democrats Dunk on Facebook Following Rebrand
14:10 GMT'Two Can Play At That Game': UK Promises Retaliation if France Escalates Post-Brexit Fishing Row
14:06 GMTItaly Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video