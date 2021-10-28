https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-budgets-21mln-for-state-local-governments-to-investigate-hate-crimes-1090294503.html

US Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes

US Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes

US Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes

2021-10-28T22:55+0000

2021-10-28T22:55+0000

2021-10-28T22:55+0000

us justice department

sexual orientation

us

hate crime

gender

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106657/99/1066579923_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_42eaa60356bc5331c95d3f52745074fa.jpg

The announcement on the 12th anniversary of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009. Shepard, who was gay, and Byrd, a African-American, were slain in separate incidents in 1998, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.The law enables the Justice Department to prosecute crimes motivated by race, color, religion and national origin without having to show that the victim was engaged in a federally protected activity, the release added.The law also empowers the Justice Department to prosecute hate crimes committed because of a person’s sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability, according to the release.

TruePatriot Absolutely outrageous and completely unConstitutional overreach. The Federal government has no such authority by any means. In fact, it's a violation of the 10th Amendment as well. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us justice department, sexual orientation, us, hate crime, gender