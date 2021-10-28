Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/us-budgets-21mln-for-state-local-governments-to-investigate-hate-crimes-1090294503.html
US Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes
US Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes
US Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes
2021-10-28T22:55+0000
2021-10-28T22:55+0000
us justice department
sexual orientation
us
hate crime
gender
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106657/99/1066579923_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_42eaa60356bc5331c95d3f52745074fa.jpg
The announcement on the 12th anniversary of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009. Shepard, who was gay, and Byrd, a African-American, were slain in separate incidents in 1998, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.The law enables the Justice Department to prosecute crimes motivated by race, color, religion and national origin without having to show that the victim was engaged in a federally protected activity, the release added.The law also empowers the Justice Department to prosecute hate crimes committed because of a person’s sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability, according to the release.
Absolutely outrageous and completely unConstitutional overreach. The Federal government has no such authority by any means. In fact, it's a violation of the 10th Amendment as well.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106657/99/1066579923_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_a182c3d9cdd581414eb5754de84ae6eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us justice department, sexual orientation, us, hate crime, gender

US Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes

22:55 GMT 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Esteban FelixMembers of the LGBT movement hold a gay pride flag
Members of the LGBT movement hold a gay pride flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Esteban Felix
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government will award more than $21 million in grants to help local authorities investigate, prosecute and assist victims of hate crimes, the Justice Department said.
The announcement on the 12th anniversary of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009. Shepard, who was gay, and Byrd, a African-American, were slain in separate incidents in 1998, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.
“Funding will help state, local and tribal agencies and community organizations address an alarming rise in violent and property crimes committed on the basis of race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability,” the release said.
The law enables the Justice Department to prosecute crimes motivated by race, color, religion and national origin without having to show that the victim was engaged in a federally protected activity, the release added.
The law also empowers the Justice Department to prosecute hate crimes committed because of a person’s sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability, according to the release.
010002
Discuss
Popular comments
Absolutely outrageous and completely unConstitutional overreach. The Federal government has no such authority by any means. In fact, it's a violation of the 10th Amendment as well.
TruePatriot
29 October, 02:04 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:19 GMTUS State of Oklahoma Executes First Inmate in 6 Years
23:02 GMTDelta Outbreak Blamed for US’ Third-Quarter Economic Slowdown, Worst of 2021
22:55 GMTUS Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes
22:51 GMTGive Floridians Right to Go Out Their Own Way... On Their Way to Work
22:38 GMTUS to Punish Nasal Spray Maker Over Claims Users Protected From COVID-19, Trade Agency Says
22:21 GMTFacebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
22:15 GMTUS House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
22:10 GMTUS Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
22:05 GMTOne Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
21:59 GMT'Meta Is Cleaner': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
21:26 GMTPentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
21:16 GMTNASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth
21:15 GMTFlorida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar
20:56 GMTTrump Calls Facebook CEO a 'Criminal' for Donating $400m to Election Offices
20:01 GMTEx-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports
19:55 GMTHaiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
19:53 GMT‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
19:47 GMT12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
19:36 GMTUS Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
19:33 GMTUS Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Facebook Changes Name to Meta