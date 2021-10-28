Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: UK Reportedly Summons French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/uk-hight-court-to-take-time-to-decide-on-assange-extradition-appeal-1090286469.html
UK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal
UK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK judge presiding an appeal hearing filed by the United States on a previous ruling against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T17:06+0000
2021-10-28T17:06+0000
julian assange
us
extradition
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090286434_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_f468884c881c2bad8d0df775af28f35a.jpg
"You've given us much to think about and we will take our time to consider our decision," judge Duncan Burnett said before adjourning the two-day hearing.The second and final day of hearing was used by Assange's defense lawyers to present their arguments against the new assurances given by the US prosecutors that the whistleblower would not be locked in a maximum-security prison or put in solitary confinement if extradited, put on trial and eventually convicted in the United States.Earlier, his colleague in the defense team, Edward Fitzgerald, had said that the suicide risk, which was the main reason given by UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser to refuse to permit Assange extradition, still persists.The defense also raised before the court a recent Yahoo News, which citing unnamed sources claimed that that CIA had plotted to kidnap and eventually kill the WikiLeaks founder during the period he was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.They also mentioned that former CIA director Mike Pompeo had designated WikiLeaks as a ‘non-state hostile intelligence agency’ and noted that the news report had prompted an investigation by the US Congressional Intelligence Committee.Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison.According to WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, the UK High Court judges may take up to six weeks to issue their verdict, which is highly likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court by the losing side.
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/assange-should-be-hailed-not-jailed-says-corbyn-at-us-extradition-appeal-1090277518.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090286434_117:0:2846:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_608a1f0ead893d752c9ec3162f450f41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, us, extradition, uk

UK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal

17:06 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSA person holds a sign as supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, October 27, 2021.
A person holds a sign as supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, October 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK judge presiding an appeal hearing filed by the United States on a previous ruling against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Thursday that the High Court will take some time to consider its decision.
"You've given us much to think about and we will take our time to consider our decision," judge Duncan Burnett said before adjourning the two-day hearing.
The second and final day of hearing was used by Assange's defense lawyers to present their arguments against the new assurances given by the US prosecutors that the whistleblower would not be locked in a maximum-security prison or put in solitary confinement if extradited, put on trial and eventually convicted in the United States.
"Even if assurances were offered and actually did rule out isolation and oppression, there are genuine questions to be resolved about their trustworthiness,” attorney Mark Summers said.
Earlier, his colleague in the defense team, Edward Fitzgerald, had said that the suicide risk, which was the main reason given by UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser to refuse to permit Assange extradition, still persists.
Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Assange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
14:18 GMT
The defense also raised before the court a recent Yahoo News, which citing unnamed sources claimed that that CIA had plotted to kidnap and eventually kill the WikiLeaks founder during the period he was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
They also mentioned that former CIA director Mike Pompeo had designated WikiLeaks as a ‘non-state hostile intelligence agency’ and noted that the news report had prompted an investigation by the US Congressional Intelligence Committee.
Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison.
According to WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, the UK High Court judges may take up to six weeks to issue their verdict, which is highly likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court by the losing side.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:41 GMTUK Reportedly to Summon French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
17:38 GMTAssange Defense Insists Suicide Risk Persists If WikiLeaks Founder Extradited to US
17:35 GMTUS, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts
17:24 GMTPoll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot
17:13 GMTUS Reportedly Plans to Use Ageing B-1 Strategic Bombers Against Russian Ships in Black Sea
17:06 GMTUK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal
17:04 GMTCelebs, Netizens Flood Twitter With Reactions, Memes After Aryan Khan Gets Bail in Drug Case
16:59 GMTFemale Afghan Student Struggles With Ethnic Tensions After Safe Evacuation to US
16:54 GMTRacine County Sheriff Claims Fraud at Wisconsin Nursing Homes in 2020 Presidential Election
16:35 GMTNorth Korea Promotes Black Swan Meat Amid Food Shortages, Report Says
16:08 GMTCapitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
16:07 GMTFlorida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
15:56 GMTBiden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
15:43 GMTEx-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
15:20 GMTNetizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
15:20 GMTElephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
15:04 GMTMessage in Hebrew: Iranian General Says Enemy Plot 'to Wreak Havoc' in Tehran Foiled
15:01 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins: 'Our Hearts Are Full of Love'
14:47 GMTBiden Hasn’t Got a Prayer
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy