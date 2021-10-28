Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/twelve-european-countries-call-on-israel-to-reverse-west-bank-construction-plans-1090281084.html
Twelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
Twelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twelve European countries called on Israel to cancel the decision to build 3,000 housing units in the West Bank, the foreign ministries of... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T13:49+0000
2021-10-28T13:49+0000
west bank
middle east
israel
settlements
west bank settlements
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105044/28/1050442868_0:182:3501:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_4b234be792a9f544eb14e1f0f8f77c33.jpg
The statement was signed by Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Spain.The statement went on to urge Israel and the Palestinian authorities to strengthen cooperation and reduce tensions.On 27 October, Israel approved the construction of nearly 3,000 new Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli nonprofit that monitors settlement building said.A US Department of State spokesperson said on 26 October that Washington was deeply concerned about the new Israeli government's plan to advance illegal settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian lands.The Housing Ministry is now seeking permits for another 1,300 housing units. The planning council of the Civil Administration, an Israeli governing body in the West Bank, will consider giving them a construction clearance on Monday.
west bank
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105044/28/1050442868_194:0:3305:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc5382f3376722d01b28b9b7eb72f33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west bank, middle east, israel, settlements, west bank settlements

Twelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans

13:49 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ammar AwadHouses are seen atop a hill in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017
Houses are seen atop a hill in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ammar Awad
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twelve European countries called on Israel to cancel the decision to build 3,000 housing units in the West Bank, the foreign ministries of these states said in a joint statement.
The statement was signed by Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Spain.

"We urge the Government of Israel to reverse its decision to advance plans for the construction of around 3000 settlement units in the West Bank. We reiterate our strong opposition to its policy of settlement expansion across the Occupied Palestinian Territories, which violates international law and undermines efforts for the two-state solution", foreign ministries said.

The statement went on to urge Israel and the Palestinian authorities to strengthen cooperation and reduce tensions.
On 27 October, Israel approved the construction of nearly 3,000 new Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli nonprofit that monitors settlement building said.
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyThis June 30, 2020, file photo, shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. One of the world's best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel's own borders and in the occupied territories. In so doing, the New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups that consider Israel and the territories as a single entity in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)
This June 30, 2020, file photo, shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. One of the world's best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel's own borders and in the occupied territories. In so doing, the New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups that consider Israel and the territories as a single entity in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
This June 30, 2020, file photo, shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. One of the world's best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel's own borders and in the occupied territories. In so doing, the New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups that consider Israel and the territories as a single entity in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
A US Department of State spokesperson said on 26 October that Washington was deeply concerned about the new Israeli government's plan to advance illegal settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian lands.
The Housing Ministry is now seeking permits for another 1,300 housing units. The planning council of the Civil Administration, an Israeli governing body in the West Bank, will consider giving them a construction clearance on Monday.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy
14:27 GMTFight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
14:18 GMTAssange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
13:55 GMTRussia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
13:54 GMTChina Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'
13:49 GMTTwelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
13:44 GMTTaliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
13:35 GMTKremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
13:33 GMTCalifornia School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent
13:31 GMTUS High School Under Investigation Over Photos of Students Giving Teachers Lap Dance
13:23 GMTMunich Security Conference Chief Warns Against Removing US Nukes From Germany
13:16 GMTShah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Finally Gets Bail in Drugs-on-Cruise Case
13:13 GMT'Breach of Privacy': Netizens Slam Indian Cops for Stopping Commuters to Check Phones for Drug Chats
12:50 GMTSputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says
12:49 GMTIndian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck
12:39 GMTBillionaire Tax Dispute: Musk Says Plans to Use Money For Mars Mission, Sparks Twitterstorm
12:30 GMTDozens Charged Over Violent BLM Protests in Sweden
12:22 GMTIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows
12:10 GMTTurkey Considering Buying Russian Su-35s, Su-57s If US Fails to 'Resolve the F-35 Issue'
12:02 GMTFrench Counter-Terrorism Agency Thwarts 'Plot to Overthrow Genocidal Government'