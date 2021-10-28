Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/taiwans-president-admits-us-military-training-taiwanese-soldiers-amid-growing-chinese-threat-1090272302.html
Taiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'
Taiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'
On Wednesday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu emphasised that the island should "beef up" its defence capabilities in the face of increasing tensions... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T08:32+0000
2021-10-28T08:32+0000
china
relations
tensions
asia-pacific
support
ties
taiwan
tsai ing-wen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090270675_0:102:1948:1198_1920x0_80_0_0_de3c57f61c1ab8a31de95d0e39fae9d8.jpg
In an exclusive interview with CNN, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledged the presence of US troops on Taiwanese territory for training purposes.The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that US Marines and special operations forces had been secretly training Taiwan's soldiers "for more than a year".She stressed that Taiwan has "a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our [bilateral] defence capability".When asked if Taiwan could defend itself without military assistance, Tsai said the island would do so "as long as we can", adding that "it's important that we have the support of our friends, and also like-minded countries".The Taiwanese president asserted that the alleged threat from China "is increasing every day", but made it clear that Taipei is open to talks with Beijing.Commenting on her remarks about the presence of US military trainers on Taiwanese territory, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that Beijing firmly opposes any form of official exchanges and military contacts between the US and Taiwan.China Issues Warning The remarks followed Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responding last week to US President Joe Biden's previous promise to "defend Taiwan". Wang urged POTUS not to underestimate China's commitment to its claims to the island.The statement came after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the One China Policy – under which the US recognises the People's Republic as the one true China, but added the Biden administration would "continue to help Taiwan with resources and capabilities it needs to defend itself".China-Taiwan Tensions on Rise This was preceded by the Chinese military sending almost 40 fighter jets to fly near Taiwan's air defence identification zone for two days in a row in early October. Taiwan's Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang responded by condemning the flights as "brutal and barbarian actions", which he claimed were jeopardising regional peace.The situation has been exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending its warships to the Taiwan Strait, separating the island from mainland China. Beijing dubs such missions provocations, slamming Washington as "the destroyer of peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait and "a security risk creator in the region".Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan severed all ties with mainland China in 1949, in the wake of the Chinese Civil War.At the time, forces led by then-Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong of the People's Republic of China (PRC) defeated the ROC's Kuomintang and forced them to flee to Taiwan. With both the ROC and the PRC claiming the country's territory, the UN recognised the PRC as the one and only legal China in 1971.Beijing considers the island an integral part of the country, and adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under the "One China – Two Systems" model.The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains a representative office in Taipei, remaining the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/chinese-troops-put-on-high-alert-during-us-warships-passage-through-taiwan-strait-report-says-1083746413.html
china
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090270675_108:0:1840:1299_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee20abb558734edb63f7b64ff3761ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, relations, tensions, asia-pacific, support, ties, taiwan, tsai ing-wen

Taiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'

08:32 GMT 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Republic of China (ROC) Ministry of National DefenseIn this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo and released by the Republic of China (ROC) Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force F-16 in foreground flies on the flank of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6 bomber as it passes near Taiwan
In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo and released by the Republic of China (ROC) Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force F-16 in foreground flies on the flank of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6 bomber as it passes near Taiwan - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Republic of China (ROC) Ministry of National Defense
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu emphasised that the island should "beef up" its defence capabilities in the face of increasing tensions between Beijing and Taipei.
In an exclusive interview with CNN, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledged the presence of US troops on Taiwanese territory for training purposes.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that US Marines and special operations forces had been secretly training Taiwan's soldiers "for more than a year".

Tsai did not elaborate on how many US military personnel are on the island but said it was "not as many as people thought".

She stressed that Taiwan has "a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our [bilateral] defence capability".
© REUTERS / ANN WANGTaiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the national day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10,2021
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the national day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10,2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the national day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10,2021
© REUTERS / ANN WANG
When asked if Taiwan could defend itself without military assistance, Tsai said the island would do so "as long as we can", adding that "it's important that we have the support of our friends, and also like-minded countries".
The Taiwanese president asserted that the alleged threat from China "is increasing every day", but made it clear that Taipei is open to talks with Beijing.

"We have said again and again that we want to have dialogue with China and this is the best way to avoid misunderstanding, miscalculation, and misjudgment in the management of the cross-strait relations", Tsai emphasised.

Commenting on her remarks about the presence of US military trainers on Taiwanese territory, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that Beijing firmly opposes any form of official exchanges and military contacts between the US and Taiwan.

China Issues Warning

The remarks followed Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responding last week to US President Joe Biden's previous promise to "defend Taiwan". Wang urged POTUS not to underestimate China's commitment to its claims to the island.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory", the spokesman stressed, adding that "the Taiwan issue is purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention".

The statement came after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the One China Policy – under which the US recognises the People's Republic as the one true China, but added the Biden administration would "continue to help Taiwan with resources and capabilities it needs to defend itself".

China-Taiwan Tensions on Rise

This was preceded by the Chinese military sending almost 40 fighter jets to fly near Taiwan's air defence identification zone for two days in a row in early October. Taiwan's Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang responded by condemning the flights as "brutal and barbarian actions", which he claimed were jeopardising regional peace.
The situation has been exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending its warships to the Taiwan Strait, separating the island from mainland China. Beijing dubs such missions provocations, slamming Washington as "the destroyer of peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait and "a security risk creator in the region".
Chinese troops during joint drills with Russia. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
Chinese Troops Put on High Alert During US Warships’ Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Report Says
29 August, 13:55 GMT
Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan severed all ties with mainland China in 1949, in the wake of the Chinese Civil War.
At the time, forces led by then-Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong of the People's Republic of China (PRC) defeated the ROC's Kuomintang and forced them to flee to Taiwan. With both the ROC and the PRC claiming the country's territory, the UN recognised the PRC as the one and only legal China in 1971.
Beijing considers the island an integral part of the country, and adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under the "One China – Two Systems" model.
The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains a representative office in Taipei, remaining the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:32 GMTTaiwan's President Admits US Military Training Taiwanese Soldiers Amid 'Growing Chinese Threat'
08:11 GMTTexas Senate Committee Investigates School Libraries' Books on Racism and Sexuality
08:05 GMTCruise Ship Drug Scandal: Key Witness in Aryan Khan Case Kiran Gosavi Wanted for Cheating, Detained
07:59 GMTChina Blasts US-Taiwan Military Contacts After President Tsai Confirms American Presence on Island
07:50 GMTIndia Rejects Net-Zero Emissions Target, Calls for More 'Carbon Space' From Developed Nations
07:37 GMTPresident Putin Delivers Speech at Russia-ASEAN Summit
07:24 GMT'New Kind of Illiteracy': Reading Performance Among Swedish Children Hits Historic Low
07:14 GMTWhy Saudi-Israeli Relations Remain Tepid Despite Rumours of 'Advanced' Talks to Normalise Ties
07:00 GMTEx-Texas Oil Regulator Predicts US Gas Prices May Remain High for 'Couple of Years'
06:44 GMTOver 30 Cases of Violence Against Journalists Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban, Reports Say
06:20 GMT'75% of Conversations About Sex': Finnish Ministers Condemn Sexual Harassment Among First Responders
06:03 GMTSecond Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
06:02 GMTDanish PM Faces Impeachment for Deleting Her Messages Related to Slaughter of 15 Mln Mink
05:37 GMTBritons Hit the Streets to Protest Against 'Spiking Epidemic' in UK Nightclubs - Photos
04:15 GMTFrance Vows to 'Speak Language of Strength' With UK as Fishing Rights Row Escalates
03:55 GMTNASA Solves Problem of Urine Leaks in Toilet Aboard Inspiration4 Spacecraft
03:42 GMTNot a Unicorn! Take a Look at NASA's Newly Released Photo of Nebula That Resembles Godzilla
03:18 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
03:04 GMTAin't Afraid of No Ghosts: Americans Willing to Live in 'Haunted' Houses For Discount, Survey Shows
02:29 GMTTexas AG Paxton Files Amicus Brief for Facebook's 'Vague and Inaccurate' Interpretation of Law