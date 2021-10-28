Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/fight-eruptionwith-explosives-official-suggests-dropping-bomb-on-raging-canary-island-volcano-1090281471.html
Fight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
Fight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
It has been six weeks since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing rivers of lava, and it seems the eruption is showing no sign of abating. Lava flows have... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T14:27+0000
2021-10-28T14:27+0000
canary islands
tech
bomb
volcano
eruption
explosions
lava flow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089542925_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_50f818e01e74859d6052b2c9ce581f2c.jpg
A Spanish official has suggested an unusual way to deal with the raging Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Islands. Casimiro Curbelo, president of the Cabildo de La Gomera, proposed dropping a bomb on it in order to change the course of the lava flows and minimise the damage to areas nearby. The proposal may sound crazy, but the idea itself is not new, says geologist Lorenzo Pasqualini. He says this method was used in 1983 on Mount Etna. Back then, scientists tried to prevent lava flows from reaching inhabited areas located on the slopes of the volcano. Pasqualini says that the explosive were not dropped from airplanes, but were placed on the ground in strategic places.Although back then the idea to use explosives was heavily criticised by environmentalists and some geologists, the method was successful and the explosion made lava flow in the other direction. However, the bombing method is unlikely to work with the Cumbre Vieja, says Lorenzo Pasqualini. He notes that the environment on Mount Etna “is very different” from that of the volcano on La Palma. The proximity of residential buildings to the eruptive mouths of the Cumbre Vieja makes the use of bombs unlikely, the scientist stresses.Italian authorities used the explosives on Etna again during 1991-1993 eruption in order to force lava flows to enter a channel specifically prepared by the army. Prior to using explosives, scientists debated dropping concrete blocs from airplanes or building dams, but none of those proposals was chosen.Meanwhile, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja has entered into its sixth consecutive week. The volcano started "speaking" on 19 September and has prompted multiple earthquakes, with the biggest one measuring 5.0 in magnitude on the Richter scale. Experts predict that seismic activity on the island may increase in the coming days.Earlier this week, the cone of the volcano collapsed, with researchers warning that the eruption could continue for weeks and even months. The Canary Islands have a history of eruptions. According to Spanish media outlets, the longest occurred on La Palma in 1585 and lasted 84 days, while the shortest event occurred in 1971 and lasted 25 days.
canary islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089542925_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_b977fa892446714830c923bb31f724b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canary islands, tech, bomb, volcano, eruption, explosions, lava flow

Fight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano

14:27 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / USGSGeneral view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, U.S. September 29, 2021, in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera.
General view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, U.S. September 29, 2021, in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / USGS
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
It has been six weeks since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing rivers of lava, and it seems the eruption is showing no sign of abating. Lava flows have destroyed over 900 hectares of land and over 2,000 buildings. Around 7,000 people have been evacuated from the area.
A Spanish official has suggested an unusual way to deal with the raging Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Islands. Casimiro Curbelo, president of the Cabildo de La Gomera, proposed dropping a bomb on it in order to change the course of the lava flows and minimise the damage to areas nearby.

The proposal may sound crazy, but the idea itself is not new, says geologist Lorenzo Pasqualini. He says this method was used in 1983 on Mount Etna. Back then, scientists tried to prevent lava flows from reaching inhabited areas located on the slopes of the volcano. Pasqualini says that the explosive were not dropped from airplanes, but were placed on the ground in strategic places.

Although back then the idea to use explosives was heavily criticised by environmentalists and some geologists, the method was successful and the explosion made lava flow in the other direction.

However, the bombing method is unlikely to work with the Cumbre Vieja, says Lorenzo Pasqualini. He notes that the environment on Mount Etna “is very different” from that of the volcano on La Palma. The proximity of residential buildings to the eruptive mouths of the Cumbre Vieja makes the use of bombs unlikely, the scientist stresses.

Italian authorities used the explosives on Etna again during 1991-1993 eruption in order to force lava flows to enter a channel specifically prepared by the army. Prior to using explosives, scientists debated dropping concrete blocs from airplanes or building dams, but none of those proposals was chosen.

Meanwhile, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja has entered into its sixth consecutive week. The volcano started "speaking" on 19 September and has prompted multiple earthquakes, with the biggest one measuring 5.0 in magnitude on the Richter scale. Experts predict that seismic activity on the island may increase in the coming days.
Earlier this week, the cone of the volcano collapsed, with researchers warning that the eruption could continue for weeks and even months. The Canary Islands have a history of eruptions. According to Spanish media outlets, the longest occurred on La Palma in 1585 and lasted 84 days, while the shortest event occurred in 1971 and lasted 25 days.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy
14:27 GMTFight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
14:18 GMTAssange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
13:55 GMTRussia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
13:54 GMTChina Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'
13:49 GMTTwelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
13:44 GMTTaliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
13:35 GMTKremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
13:33 GMTCalifornia School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent
13:31 GMTUS High School Under Investigation Over Photos of Students Giving Teachers Lap Dance
13:23 GMTMunich Security Conference Chief Warns Against Removing US Nukes From Germany
13:16 GMTShah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Finally Gets Bail in Drugs-on-Cruise Case
13:13 GMT'Breach of Privacy': Netizens Slam Indian Cops for Stopping Commuters to Check Phones for Drug Chats
12:50 GMTSputnik V Forming Good Cellular Immunity in Children, Moscow Mayor's Office Says
12:49 GMTIndian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck
12:39 GMTBillionaire Tax Dispute: Musk Says Plans to Use Money For Mars Mission, Sparks Twitterstorm
12:30 GMTDozens Charged Over Violent BLM Protests in Sweden
12:22 GMTIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enjoys Rise in Popularity Following US Visit, New Poll Shows
12:10 GMTTurkey Considering Buying Russian Su-35s, Su-57s If US Fails to 'Resolve the F-35 Issue'
12:02 GMTFrench Counter-Terrorism Agency Thwarts 'Plot to Overthrow Genocidal Government'