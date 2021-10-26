https://sputniknews.com/20211026/la-cumbre-vieja-volcano-continues-to-erupt-on-la-palma-island-1090222925.html

La Cumbre Vieja Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma Island

On Monday, the volcano's cone collapsed, unleashing new flows of lava on those places previously unaffected by the eruption that started in early September. 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

The La Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on La Palma in the Canary Islands, marking the sixth consecutive week of spewing lava on the island.The eruption has caused the destruction of over 2,000 buildings and some 900 hectares of what is mostly farmland. Thousands of residents have so far been forced out of their houses amid mass evacuations.Since the volcano's cone collapsed on Monday, exposing new areas to the lava, scientists have warned that the eruption could last for weeks or even months.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

