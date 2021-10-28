Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: UK Reportedly Summons French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/female-afghan-student-struggles-with-ethnic-tensions-after-safe-evacuation-to-us-1090286084.html
Female Afghan Student Struggles With Ethnic Tensions After Safe Evacuation to US
Female Afghan Student Struggles With Ethnic Tensions After Safe Evacuation to US
MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - A female Afghan student that was evacuated to the United States amid mayhem, has told Sputnik that she was haunted by ethnic... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T16:59+0000
2021-10-28T16:59+0000
us
afghanistan
refugees
evacuation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083686043_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5c13e7ea7659353c206d337e099051.jpg
After spending a whole academic year taking online classes due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, K., who only wished to be identified by the first letter of her name, was filled with excitement when she was about to catch a charter flight in mid-August from Kabul to return to the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh to start her junior year.Unfortunately, her plan for the new academic year was completely disrupted when the Taliban* seized Kabul on August 15 and took over the country shortly afterwards. K and the group of about 250 female Afghan students had to abandon their plan to return to their university in Bangladesh. Instead, they were evacuated to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.Hazaras VS PashtunsWhen the Taliban took over the airport in Kabul in August, a large number of Afghans risked their lives trying to flee the country, with some of them clinging to the wings of a US military aircraft and falling to their death. K and the group of female students from to the Asian University for Women saw themselves as the lucky ones compared to those desperate Afghans who could not be evacuated from Kabul.However, after living in the Fort McCoy for more than three months, K’s life in the US military base was far from trouble free. Despite being thousands of miles away from Afghanistan, the same kind of tensions between different ethnic groups appeared to have "traveled" with K to Wisconsin.As a member of the Hazara ethnic group from Afghanistan, K had to continue to face insults from Afghan evacuees who were from the dominate Pashtun ethnic group.Ethnic tensions between the Hazaras and Pashtuns in Afghanistan started as early as the 19th century. The Hazaras are considered as one of the most oppressed ethnic groups in Afghanistan and many Hazaras were prosecuted because of their physical features that bear semblance to people from East Asian countries.K explained that the Pashtun Afghans at Fort McCoy picked on her exactly because of her appearance.K had expressed her concerns to the staff members at Fort McCoy. Fortunately, she did not have to share the same room with the Pashtuns. The Hazaras and the Pashtuns were housed separately in the military base. She only had to face such comments when she went to the common areas such as the dining hall.According to K, there are about 13,000 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy and about 2000 of them are Hazaras. She shares a big room that houses 30 single women like herself. Her room is on the second floor of a two-story building. As most of her roommates are fellow students from her university, they have always offered her emotional support.Start Over University EducationIn addition to dealing with ethnic tensions at Fort McCoy, what worried K more was her future plans.After majoring in economics for two years at the Asian University for Women, K’s original plan was to pursue a Master’s degree at a Western university in the United Kingdom or the United States upon graduation.However, her evacuation to Fort McCoy made it impossible for her to continue her education at the Asian University for Women. Although she had received a full scholarship from the prestigious Brown University in Rhode Island, it was only for a one-year English language training program. If she wanted to pursue a Bachelor’s degree at Brown University, she had to start over at the age of 24.As K was the only one from her family who was evacuated from Afghanistan, she also has to face the harsh reality of not being able to meet her family members in the foreseeable future."Of course, I am worried. I know that I can't visit my family for about 5 years or even more than that," she said.K has five brothers and one of them worked for the US forces for many years. She expressed grave concerns about the safety of her family in Kabul.In the immediate future, K hopes she could complete the process of moving from Fort McCoy to the Brown University this week, and leave the ethnic tensions behind her for good.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/us-authorities-getting-veterans-involved-in-resettlement-on-afghan-refugees---reports-1090164679.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/milley-blamed-state-department-for-hampering-afghanistan-evacuation--reports-1089531065.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083686043_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10c317e8c375139f153bd91c1b7f7721.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, afghanistan, refugees, evacuation

Female Afghan Student Struggles With Ethnic Tensions After Safe Evacuation to US

16:59 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / US MARINESEvacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 18, 202
Evacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 18, 202 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / US MARINES
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - A female Afghan student that was evacuated to the United States amid mayhem, has told Sputnik that she was haunted by ethnic tensions and stereotypes she thought she left behind in her home country during her stay at the US military base Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.
After spending a whole academic year taking online classes due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, K., who only wished to be identified by the first letter of her name, was filled with excitement when she was about to catch a charter flight in mid-August from Kabul to return to the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh to start her junior year.
Unfortunately, her plan for the new academic year was completely disrupted when the Taliban* seized Kabul on August 15 and took over the country shortly afterwards. K and the group of about 250 female Afghan students had to abandon their plan to return to their university in Bangladesh. Instead, they were evacuated to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.
"We were supposed to go to Bangladesh and our university had arranged a charter flight for us from the Kabul airport. But we missed the charter flight because the Taliban took over the airport. We were stuck in the airport for a long time. Then the US military arranged another charter flight that took us to Fort McCoy," K told Sputnik.

Hazaras VS Pashtuns

When the Taliban took over the airport in Kabul in August, a large number of Afghans risked their lives trying to flee the country, with some of them clinging to the wings of a US military aircraft and falling to their death. K and the group of female students from to the Asian University for Women saw themselves as the lucky ones compared to those desperate Afghans who could not be evacuated from Kabul.
However, after living in the Fort McCoy for more than three months, K’s life in the US military base was far from trouble free. Despite being thousands of miles away from Afghanistan, the same kind of tensions between different ethnic groups appeared to have "traveled" with K to Wisconsin.
As a member of the Hazara ethnic group from Afghanistan, K had to continue to face insults from Afghan evacuees who were from the dominate Pashtun ethnic group.
"I am a Hazara and here are a lot of Pashtun people. They treat us very badly whenever they see us. Most refugees are Pashtun in here", K said.
Ethnic tensions between the Hazaras and Pashtuns in Afghanistan started as early as the 19th century. The Hazaras are considered as one of the most oppressed ethnic groups in Afghanistan and many Hazaras were prosecuted because of their physical features that bear semblance to people from East Asian countries.
K explained that the Pashtun Afghans at Fort McCoy picked on her exactly because of her appearance.
"They say: ‘why you are here? Instead of the US, you have to go to Iran or China.’ They call us Chinese because we look like Chinese," she said.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
US Authorities Getting Veterans Involved in Resettlement on Afghan Refugees - Reports
23 October, 23:03 GMT
K had expressed her concerns to the staff members at Fort McCoy. Fortunately, she did not have to share the same room with the Pashtuns. The Hazaras and the Pashtuns were housed separately in the military base. She only had to face such comments when she went to the common areas such as the dining hall.
According to K, there are about 13,000 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy and about 2000 of them are Hazaras. She shares a big room that houses 30 single women like herself. Her room is on the second floor of a two-story building. As most of her roommates are fellow students from her university, they have always offered her emotional support.

Start Over University Education

In addition to dealing with ethnic tensions at Fort McCoy, what worried K more was her future plans.
After majoring in economics for two years at the Asian University for Women, K’s original plan was to pursue a Master’s degree at a Western university in the United Kingdom or the United States upon graduation.
However, her evacuation to Fort McCoy made it impossible for her to continue her education at the Asian University for Women. Although she had received a full scholarship from the prestigious Brown University in Rhode Island, it was only for a one-year English language training program. If she wanted to pursue a Bachelor’s degree at Brown University, she had to start over at the age of 24.
"It was my dream to study in the US and apply for scholarship for my master degree in the US, but not like this, when suddenly the Taliban took over my country. I will start over again [at the Brown University]," she said.
As K was the only one from her family who was evacuated from Afghanistan, she also has to face the harsh reality of not being able to meet her family members in the foreseeable future.
"Of course, I am worried. I know that I can't visit my family for about 5 years or even more than that," she said.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Afghanistan
Milley Blamed State Department for Hampering Afghanistan Evacuation – Reports
29 September, 22:13 GMT
K has five brothers and one of them worked for the US forces for many years. She expressed grave concerns about the safety of her family in Kabul.
"My family is happy about me [being able to escape]. But they are really in danger because my brother has worked with American Forces and his life is in danger now. He has applied for a special immigrant visa for the US, but he’s stuck in Kabul," she said.
In the immediate future, K hopes she could complete the process of moving from Fort McCoy to the Brown University this week, and leave the ethnic tensions behind her for good.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:41 GMTUK Reportedly to Summon French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
17:38 GMTAssange Defense Insists Suicide Risk Persists If WikiLeaks Founder Extradited to US
17:35 GMTUS, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts
17:24 GMTPoll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot
17:13 GMTUS Reportedly Plans to Use Ageing B-1 Strategic Bombers Against Russian Ships in Black Sea
17:06 GMTUK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal
17:04 GMTCelebs, Netizens Flood Twitter With Reactions, Memes After Aryan Khan Gets Bail in Drug Case
16:59 GMTFemale Afghan Student Struggles With Ethnic Tensions After Safe Evacuation to US
16:54 GMTRacine County Sheriff Claims Fraud at Wisconsin Nursing Homes in 2020 Presidential Election
16:35 GMTNorth Korea Promotes Black Swan Meat Amid Food Shortages, Report Says
16:08 GMTCapitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
16:07 GMTFlorida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
15:56 GMTBiden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
15:43 GMTEx-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
15:20 GMTNetizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
15:20 GMTElephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
15:04 GMTMessage in Hebrew: Iranian General Says Enemy Plot 'to Wreak Havoc' in Tehran Foiled
15:01 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins: 'Our Hearts Are Full of Love'
14:47 GMTBiden Hasn’t Got a Prayer
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy