London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets
Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the crisis Sudan faces after the military seized power, Fauci shifting the...
In Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the crisis Sudan faces after the military seized power, Fauci shifting the definition of gain-of-function research to defend the NIH, and the PR tour that led the Facebook 'whistleblower' to the UK.
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor at Boston University | NIH Changes Gain-of-Function Research Definition, Thinks No One Will Notice?Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Sudan Faces Chaos as Military Seizes PowerGarland Nixon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour | The Facebook Whistleblower That Wasn't A Whistleblower At AllIn the first hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the show to talk about the clash between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul regarding if gain-of-function research was funded by the NIH, and the seemingly overnight change in the definition of gain-of-function research to help cover the Institute’s public perception.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the economic crisis that led up to the coup d'etat in Sudan and what it means for the United States push for democracy in the African country.In the third hour, Garland Nixon joined the conversation to determine if Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is genuinely concerned with the social media giant as she petitions lawmakers to draft legislation around them.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets

09:35 GMT 27.10.2021
In Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the crisis Sudan faces after the military seized power, Fauci shifting the definition of gain-of-function research to defend the NIH, and the PR tour that led the Facebook 'whistleblower' to the UK.
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor at Boston University | NIH Changes Gain-of-Function Research Definition, Thinks No One Will Notice?
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Sudan Faces Chaos as Military Seizes Power
Garland Nixon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour | The Facebook Whistleblower That Wasn't A Whistleblower At All
In the first hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the show to talk about the clash between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul regarding if gain-of-function research was funded by the NIH, and the seemingly overnight change in the definition of gain-of-function research to help cover the Institute’s public perception.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the economic crisis that led up to the coup d'etat in Sudan and what it means for the United States push for democracy in the African country.
In the third hour, Garland Nixon joined the conversation to determine if Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is genuinely concerned with the social media giant as she petitions lawmakers to draft legislation around them.
