https://sputniknews.com/20211027/sudan-death-and-injury-count-rise-as-protestors-are-shot-in-the-streets-1090239072.html

Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets

Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the crisis Sudan faces after the military seized power, Fauci shifting the... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T09:35+0000

2021-10-27T09:35+0000

2021-10-27T09:35+0000

sudan

rand paul

radio

facebook

national institutes of health (nih)

anthony fauci

fault lines

coup d'etat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090224937_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_32089424e01775f0c3e488201469a932.png

In Sudan: Death and Injury Count Rise as Protestors are Shot in the Streets On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the crisis Sudan faces after the military seized power, Fauci shifting the definition of gain-of-function research to defend the NIH, and the PR tour that led the Facebook 'whistleblower' to the UK.

Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor at Boston University | NIH Changes Gain-of-Function Research Definition, Thinks No One Will Notice?Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Sudan Faces Chaos as Military Seizes PowerGarland Nixon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour | The Facebook Whistleblower That Wasn't A Whistleblower At AllIn the first hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the show to talk about the clash between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul regarding if gain-of-function research was funded by the NIH, and the seemingly overnight change in the definition of gain-of-function research to help cover the Institute’s public perception.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the economic crisis that led up to the coup d'etat in Sudan and what it means for the United States push for democracy in the African country.In the third hour, Garland Nixon joined the conversation to determine if Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is genuinely concerned with the social media giant as she petitions lawmakers to draft legislation around them.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

sudan, rand paul, radio, facebook, national institutes of health (nih), anthony fauci, fault lines, coup d'etat, аудио