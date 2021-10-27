Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says

The minister suggested the reports were related to the situation in the village of Staromarivka, where the Ukrainian military had carried out "a provocation" the day before.Despite leaving no casualties, according to preliminary assessments, the purported use of Turkish drones in east Ukraine should give food for thought about developments in the region, Lavrov said.Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military shared a video capturing the first tactical use of Turkey's Bayraktar combat drones in Donbass.Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions since 2014 when Donetsk and Lugansk proclaimed their independence following a violent coup d'etat in Kiev.
Dicksonrp
Russia encourages this behaviour by allowing delivery to these zionist terrorist neo nazi govt, allowing them to receive, keep and train with them, INSTEAD OF DESTROYING THEM ALL AFTER DELIVERY!!! So don't complain as if it was never going to be used.
"This story should certainly make all those who indulge Ukraine's capricious demands that it should be admitted to NATO tomorrow think twice. As well as those who arm the neo-Nazi-controlled Kiev regime", he noted.
