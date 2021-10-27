Registration was successful!
Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says
Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is clarifying information about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones in the breakaway eastern region of Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister... 27.10.2021
The minister suggested the reports were related to the situation in the village of Staromarivka, where the Ukrainian military had carried out "a provocation" the day before.Despite leaving no casualties, according to preliminary assessments, the purported use of Turkish drones in east Ukraine should give food for thought about developments in the region, Lavrov said.Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military shared a video capturing the first tactical use of Turkey's Bayraktar combat drones in Donbass.Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions since 2014 when Donetsk and Lugansk proclaimed their independence following a violent coup d'etat in Kiev.
Russia encourages this behaviour by allowing delivery to these zionist terrorist neo nazi govt, allowing them to receive, keep and train with them, INSTEAD OF DESTROYING THEM ALL AFTER DELIVERY!!! So don't complain as if it was never going to be used.
ukraine
donbass
sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine, dpr, donbass, drone attack

Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says

13:02 GMT 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / DHA A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / DHA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is clarifying information about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones in the breakaway eastern region of Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"As for the reports on the use of the Bayraktar drone by the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbass, we are now double-checking this information", Lavrov told reporters.

The minister suggested the reports were related to the situation in the village of Staromarivka, where the Ukrainian military had carried out "a provocation" the day before.

"They were rebuffed, as we understand it", Lavrov added.

Despite leaving no casualties, according to preliminary assessments, the purported use of Turkish drones in east Ukraine should give food for thought about developments in the region, Lavrov said.
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the photo bankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the photo bank

"This story should certainly make all those who indulge Ukraine's capricious demands that it should be admitted to NATO tomorrow think twice. As well as those who arm the neo-Nazi-controlled Kiev regime", he noted.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military shared a video capturing the first tactical use of Turkey's Bayraktar combat drones in Donbass.
Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions since 2014 when Donetsk and Lugansk proclaimed their independence following a violent coup d'etat in Kiev.
