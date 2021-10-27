https://sputniknews.com/20211027/russia-clarifying-information-about-use-of-turkish-drones-by-ukraine-in-donbass-lavrov-says-1090249197.html

Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says

Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is clarifying information about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones in the breakaway eastern region of Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T13:02+0000

2021-10-27T13:02+0000

2021-10-27T13:02+0000

sergei lavrov

russia

ukraine

dpr

donbass

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080681439_0:300:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_260a0a85178030155561d5b7a78d30ed.jpg

The minister suggested the reports were related to the situation in the village of Staromarivka, where the Ukrainian military had carried out "a provocation" the day before.Despite leaving no casualties, according to preliminary assessments, the purported use of Turkish drones in east Ukraine should give food for thought about developments in the region, Lavrov said.Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military shared a video capturing the first tactical use of Turkey's Bayraktar combat drones in Donbass.Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions since 2014 when Donetsk and Lugansk proclaimed their independence following a violent coup d'etat in Kiev.

Dicksonrp Russia encourages this behaviour by allowing delivery to these zionist terrorist neo nazi govt, allowing them to receive, keep and train with them, INSTEAD OF DESTROYING THEM ALL AFTER DELIVERY!!! So don't complain as if it was never going to be used. 1

1

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine, dpr, donbass, drone attack