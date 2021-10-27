Israel OKs Almost 3,000 New Housing Units in West Bank

"The Higher Planning Council convened… and approved all the plans on the agenda. A total of 2,860 units in 30 settlements", Peace Now said in a statement.A US Department of State spokesperson said on Tuesday that Washington was deeply concerned about the new Israeli government's plan to advance illegal settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian lands.The Housing Ministry is now seeking permits for another 1,300 housing units. The planning council of the Civil Administration, an Israeli governing body in the West Bank, will consider giving them a construction clearance on Monday.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel approved on Wednesday the construction of nearly 3,000 new Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli nonprofit monitoring settlement building said.
"The Higher Planning Council convened… and approved all the plans on the agenda. A total of 2,860 units in 30 settlements", Peace Now said in a statement.
A US Department of State spokesperson said on Tuesday that Washington was deeply concerned about the new Israeli government's plan to advance illegal settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian lands.
The Housing Ministry is now seeking permits for another 1,300 housing units. The planning council of the Civil Administration, an Israeli governing body in the West Bank, will consider giving them a construction clearance on Monday.