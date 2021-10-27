Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/hackers-breach-us-national-rifle-association-threaten-to-release-stolen-files---reports-1090264055.html
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A cybercriminal group known as Grief hacked the US National Rifle Association (NRA) and is threatening to release a trove of stole files
The cybercrime group already posted 13 NRA files on it website, the report said on Wednesday.The NRA did not respond to a request for comment on the matter, the report added.Most of the files posted on the group's website are about NRA grants and details of a recent NRA meeting, according to the report.
National rifle association? How about neutered rectal association? ;-D
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports

22:39 GMT 27.10.2021
People walk by NRA convention signage in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Thursday, May 3, 2018.
People walk by NRA convention signage in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Thursday, May 3, 2018.
© AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A cybercriminal group known as Grief hacked the US National Rifle Association (NRA) and is threatening to release a trove of stole files if they are not paid a ransom, NBC News reported.
The cybercrime group already posted 13 NRA files on it website, the report said on Wednesday.
The NRA did not respond to a request for comment on the matter, the report added.
Most of the files posted on the group's website are about NRA grants and details of a recent NRA meeting, according to the report.
Popular comments
National rifle association? How about neutered rectal association? ;-D
vtvot tak
28 October, 02:13 GMT
