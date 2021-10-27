https://sputniknews.com/20211027/hackers-breach-us-national-rifle-association-threaten-to-release-stolen-files---reports-1090264055.html

Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports

Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A cybercriminal group known as Grief hacked the US National Rifle Association (NRA) and is threatening to release a trove of stole files... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T22:39+0000

2021-10-27T22:39+0000

2021-10-27T22:39+0000

us

hackers

cyberattack

ransom

nra

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081783695_0:307:3093:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f391d55e4daaab3ef716dede262e80e4.jpg

The cybercrime group already posted 13 NRA files on it website, the report said on Wednesday.The NRA did not respond to a request for comment on the matter, the report added.Most of the files posted on the group's website are about NRA grants and details of a recent NRA meeting, according to the report.

vot tak National rifle association? How about neutered rectal association? ;-D 0

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, hackers, cyberattack, ransom, nra