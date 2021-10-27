Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports
© AP Photo / Sue OgrockiPeople walk by NRA convention signage in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Thursday, May 3, 2018. The convention is scheduled to go through Sunday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A cybercriminal group known as Grief hacked the US National Rifle Association (NRA) and is threatening to release a trove of stole files if they are not paid a ransom, NBC News reported.
The cybercrime group already posted 13 NRA files on it website, the report said on Wednesday.
The NRA did not respond to a request for comment on the matter, the report added.
“NRA does not discuss matters relating to its physical or electronic security. However, the NRA takes extraordinary measures to protect information regarding its members, donors, and operations – and is vigilant in doing so.”–Andrew Arulanandam, managing dir., NRA Public Affairs— NRA (@NRA) October 27, 2021
Most of the files posted on the group's website are about NRA grants and details of a recent NRA meeting, according to the report.
The #Grief #ransomware group ran a ransom attack on the American National #Rifle Association (#NRA @NRA). While the group released some of the #leaked information, they also posted photos of the contents of the files on their website. pic.twitter.com/moopmcKzh1— Cyberthint (@cyberthint) October 27, 2021