https://sputniknews.com/20211027/cuba-shows-what-quality-health-care-can-look-like-1090231053.html
Cuba Shows What Quality Health Care Can Look Like
Cuba Shows What Quality Health Care Can Look Like
27.10.2021
2021-10-27T09:45+0000
2021-10-27T09:45+0000
Cuba Shows What Quality Health Care Can Look Like
Howard Students Fight for Safe Housing, Corporate Media Ignores Manchin and Sinema Financial Interests, Facebook Circumvents Privacy Measures
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Lane, a student organizer at Howard University to discuss demonstrations at Howard University protesting unsafe housing conditions and a lack of shared governance, the repression that students are facing from Howard University administration, and the lack of student representation on and accountability from the university board of trustees.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Spencer Snyder to discuss the financial interests that Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin hold that would happen to be affected by the reconciliation bill, the corporate media's lack of coverage on these financial interests, and its attacks and blame-shifting onto progressives.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss Google's manipulation of the online advertising market, its partnership with Facebook to track the online activity of Apple users, and the new cold war drive behind the proposition of a national research cloud by big tech companies that would profit from that project.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Manolo De Los Santos, a member of the International People's Assembly, researcher for the Tri-Continental Institute and co-editor of the new book "Comrade of the Revolution: Selected Speeches of Fidel Castro" to discuss Cuba's success in vaccinating its population and contributing vaccines worldwide despite the US blockade, how the Cuban health care system has facilitated the proliferation of vaccines, the importance of internationalist perspectives in the struggle against capitalism and imperialism, and impending protests in Cuba on the day Cuba is slated to open back up to tourism.
Cuba Shows What Quality Health Care Can Look Like

09:45 GMT 27.10.2021
Cuba Shows What Quality Health Care Can Look Like
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Howard Students Fight for Safe Housing, Corporate Media Ignores Manchin and Sinema Financial Interests, Facebook Circumvents Privacy Measures
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Lane, a student organizer at Howard University to discuss demonstrations at Howard University protesting unsafe housing conditions and a lack of shared governance, the repression that students are facing from Howard University administration, and the lack of student representation on and accountability from the university board of trustees.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Spencer Snyder to discuss the financial interests that Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin hold that would happen to be affected by the reconciliation bill, the corporate media’s lack of coverage on these financial interests, and its attacks and blame-shifting onto progressives.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss Google’s manipulation of the online advertising market, its partnership with Facebook to track the online activity of Apple users, and the new cold war drive behind the proposition of a national research cloud by big tech companies that would profit from that project.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Manolo De Los Santos, a member of the International People’s Assembly, researcher for the Tri-Continental Institute and co-editor of the new book “Comrade of the Revolution: Selected Speeches of Fidel Castro” to discuss Cuba’s success in vaccinating its population and contributing vaccines worldwide despite the US blockade, how the Cuban health care system has facilitated the proliferation of vaccines, the importance of internationalist perspectives in the struggle against capitalism and imperialism, and impending protests in Cuba on the day Cuba is slated to open back up to tourism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
