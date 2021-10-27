https://sputniknews.com/20211027/biden-admin-dodges-standard-regulatory-rulemaking-to-rush-vaccine-mandate-1090263697.html

Biden Admin. Dodges Standard Regulatory Rulemaking to Rush Vaccine Mandate

2021-10-27T22:11+0000

"Today, House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith and House Oversight and Reform Committee Republican Leader James Comer in a letter to the OMB, excoriated the Biden administration over its efforts to shortchange the federal rulemaking process in order to impose a national vaccine mandate on employers," Smith said in a press release.Smith and Comer called on the OMB Acting Director to immediately withdraw the rule, the release said.Comer said President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate was authoritarian and it imposed troubling and possibly illegal constraints on US businesses and their employees, the release added.

