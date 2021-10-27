Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/assanges-fiance-counts-on-uk-court-to-decide-against-wikileaks-founders-extradition-to-us-1090243856.html
Assange's Fiancée Counts on UK Court to Decide Against WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition to US
Assange's Fiancée Counts on UK Court to Decide Against WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition to US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fiancée, Stella Moris, expressed hope on Wednesday that the court "will end this nightmare," and rule... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
"I am very concerned for Julian's health, I saw him on Saturday, he is very thin. And I hope that the courts will end this nightmare, that Julian is able to come home soon," Moris told reporters. "We are very concerned that he is not able to be here, to be able to give instructions to his lawyers."WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, who was also present at the demonstration, thanked all participants for their support."Today ... they [US lawyers] will maintain that Julian will be treated fairly when he is extradited into the US prison, they will make so-called assurances, everyone who takes a second look at those so-called assurances knows that they are worth nothing," he told reporters.Hrafnsson cited a recent Amnesty International inquiry as concluding that the US fair trial assurances were  "worthless," adding "there can be only one decision here and that is no extradition."On Monday, Moris said that Assange, who is now awaiting trial in the Belmarsh maximum security prison in London, has lost a lot of weight and looks unhealthy,From October 27-28, the UK High Court is scheduled to consider the US government's appeal challenging the January ruling by a UK district court judge against extraditing Assange, citing his health and the risk of suicide in the US prison system. About 100 Assange's supporters, including Moris, gathered on Wednesday outside the court building ahead of the hearing.
Assange's Fiancée Counts on UK Court to Decide Against WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition to US

10:37 GMT 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinCAPTION CORRECTION SURNAME Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, addresses protestors outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
CAPTION CORRECTION SURNAME Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, addresses protestors outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fiancée, Stella Moris, expressed hope on Wednesday that the court "will end this nightmare," and rule against the publisher's extradition to the United States, adding that she is concerned about his health.
"I am very concerned for Julian's health, I saw him on Saturday, he is very thin. And I hope that the courts will end this nightmare, that Julian is able to come home soon," Moris told reporters. "We are very concerned that he is not able to be here, to be able to give instructions to his lawyers."
WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, who was also present at the demonstration, thanked all participants for their support.
"Today ... they [US lawyers] will maintain that Julian will be treated fairly when he is extradited into the US prison, they will make so-called assurances, everyone who takes a second look at those so-called assurances knows that they are worth nothing," he told reporters.
Hrafnsson cited a recent Amnesty International inquiry as concluding that the US fair trial assurances were  "worthless," adding "there can be only one decision here and that is no extradition."
On Monday, Moris said that Assange, who is now awaiting trial in the Belmarsh maximum security prison in London, has lost a lot of weight and looks unhealthy,
From October 27-28, the UK High Court is scheduled to consider the US government's appeal challenging the January ruling by a UK district court judge against extraditing Assange, citing his health and the risk of suicide in the US prison system. About 100 Assange's supporters, including Moris, gathered on Wednesday outside the court building ahead of the hearing.
