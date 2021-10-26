Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan cited infighting between the various political groups as the reason for the power grab and said that "what the country is going... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T08:08+0000
2021-10-26T08:08+0000
sudan
khartoum
africa
Sputnik is live from Khartoum just a day after military forces arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several members of his government, and dissolved the transitional council, declaring a state of emergency.Violent clashes with multiple people injured have been reported in the capital, as many have taken to the streets to protest against the takeover.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
sudan
khartoum
sudan, khartoum

08:08 GMT 26.10.2021
Demonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir.
Demonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Anonymous
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan cited infighting between the various political groups as the reason for the power grab and said that "what the country is going through represents a threat". He also promised that elections will take place in July 2023.
Sputnik is live from Khartoum just a day after military forces arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several members of his government, and dissolved the transitional council, declaring a state of emergency.
Violent clashes with multiple people injured have been reported in the capital, as many have taken to the streets to protest against the takeover.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
