View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan cited infighting between the various political groups as the reason for the power grab and said that "what the country is going... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Khartoum just a day after military forces arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several members of his government, and dissolved the transitional council, declaring a state of emergency.Violent clashes with multiple people injured have been reported in the capital, as many have taken to the streets to protest against the takeover.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

