Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/sudanese-military-chief-dissolves-trade-unions-management-committees-reports-suggest-1090215928.html
Sudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
Sudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the military’s commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Tuesday issued a decree on... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T09:50+0000
2021-10-26T09:50+0000
sudan
africa
military coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081118123_39:0:1061:575_1920x0_80_0_0_cc06c7d31ac8560d38191af3d57bdbfe.jpg
The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other members of the government. Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the country's government.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081118123_166:0:933:575_1920x0_80_0_0_be1658bd8d191b9f1c19918d6baa6c9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, africa, military coup

Sudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest

09:50 GMT 26.10.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ec09495 / City of Khartoum in Sudan
City of Khartoum in Sudan - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ec09495 /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the military’s commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Tuesday issued a decree on dissolution of management committees of trade unions, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported.
The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other members of the government. Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the country's government.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:00 GMTRussian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed
10:40 GMT'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
10:37 GMTThousands of Unemployed Write Letter 'in Blood' Seeking Appointments in BJP-Governed Uttar Pradesh
10:22 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
09:50 GMTSudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
09:21 GMTWalter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73
09:16 GMTZuckerberg Accuses Media, Whistleblowers of Coordinating Effort 'to Paint False Picture' of Facebook
09:15 GMTAustralia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero Emission Target
09:14 GMTUK Border Force Dealing With 'Urgent Incident' Near Essex Coast
08:53 GMTTokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
08:50 GMTWorld War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say
08:47 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
08:25 GMTUS Judge Sets Deadline For Prince Andrew’s Testimony in Sex Abuse Case
08:18 GMTTrade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
08:15 GMTPolice Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
08:14 GMTEuropol: 150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust
08:12 GMTAt-Tanf Base: Iran May Have Backed Drone Attack on US in Syria, American Officials Allege
08:08 GMTView of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
08:06 GMTUp to 300,000 Swedes Estimated to Have Lost Sense of Smell Due to COVID-19
07:45 GMTWhat's Behind Facebook Whistleblower's Call for 'Reining In' the Silicon Valley Giant?