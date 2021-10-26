https://sputniknews.com/20211026/sudanese-military-chief-dissolves-trade-unions-management-committees-reports-suggest-1090215928.html

Sudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the military's commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Tuesday issued a decree on... 26.10.2021

sudan

africa

military coup

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other members of the government. Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the country's government.

