Road-Blocking Insulate Britain Protesters Advise Drivers Against Using London Highway From Wednesday

The group, which has caused chaos on major roads in and around London over the past few weeks, resumed its sit-down protest on Monday, after a ten-day pause before the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, scheduled to take place from 31 October - 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland.The announcement comes as Monday's protest in the City of London ended with more than 50 activists arrested by police.The road network operator National Highways also said in a statement that it had obtained another court injunction against Insulate Britain, meaning that protesters could be jailed if they block any motorway or major road across England.The environmental movement, which defines itself as a new campaign group, has claimed that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes, so they are calling on the government to enact policy and funding for a national home insulation program, starting with all social housing.

