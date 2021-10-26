https://sputniknews.com/20211026/rightwing-chilean-newspaper-sparks-outrage-after-tribute-article-to-hermann-goring-1090232659.html

Rightwing Chilean Newspaper Sparks Outrage after Tribute Article to Hermann Goring

Chile's main conservative newspaper has published a tribute to Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering, prompting a rebuke from the German embassy and sparking fury... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

El Mercurio published a full-page illustrated article found in the society section of the paper on Sunday, marking the 75th anniversary of Göring's death.The Gestapo chief - who committed suicide hours before he was due to be executed after his Nuremberg trial - was allegedly Hitler’s most loyal supporter, known to have played a prominent role in organizing the Nazi police state in Germany and establishing concentration camps for what he deemed as “corrective treatment” to opponents.The full-page illustrated article detailed the general’s career and his love life, speaking only briefly of his crimes. It has been accused of serving as an “apology for Nazism” by Chile’s Jewish community.Boris Van Der Spek, a journalist and editor-in-chief from Chile Today News, shared a tweet Sunday showcasing the full page profile published by El Mercurio with a caption that read: “With all but criticism and lots of admiration for the nazi. The Jewish community in Chile, (most) presidential candidates and even the German embassy in a rare statement strongly condemn the piece.”Another writer, Lili Loofbourow, critiqued the piece as what she described as a “bizarre piece of propaganda” through a series of tweets, saying that the article described Goring’s wife Emmy as "sweet," "naive," and always with him and Hitler such that she was practically a "First lady of the Reich.”“To give you a sense of the tone... apparently they were ‘magnificent hosts,’” Loofbourow added.The German embassy didn’t waste any time speaking out against the published article through Twitter.“That leaves not the slightest room to justify or minimize morally and politically - and much less in legal terms - its nefarious role during the Nazi regime and in the Holocaust.”After receiving a letter describing the piece as a “direct affront” to Holocaust victims, the Chilean newspaper said it “deeply regretted” that the article on Göring had been interpreted in that way.

