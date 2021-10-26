https://sputniknews.com/20211026/political-prisoners-and-the-history-of-black-resistance-to-capitalism-and-imperialism-1090204409.html
Political Prisoners and the History of Black Resistance to Capitalism and Imperialism
Political Prisoners and the History of Black Resistance to Capitalism and Imperialism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the right-wing elements in the Democratic Party whittling down the budget reconciliation bill, Joe Biden's hiding behind Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in the broader selling out of the working class by the Democratic Party, and its connections to issues like Striketober and impending evictions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mohammed Nurhussein, retired professor of Medicine at the State University of New York - Brooklyn and the Chairman of the United African Congress to discuss the recent coup in Sudan and the protests against it, the history proceeding and context surrounding civilian power and the current political situation, and how forces like AFRICOM and Saudi Arabia play into the military coup's survival.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricia Gorky, technology and security analyst to discuss revelations that Facebook failed to prevent human trafficking on its platforms, Facebook's impact on the mental health of children and its fueling of addiction to its platforms, and its maximization fo profit over wellbeing.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the freedom of Russell "Maroon" Shoatz and the contradictions of the existence of political prisoners in a country that claims to be free, how this fits into the history and current reality of Black resistance, the jailing of Black children in Tennessee by Judge Donna Scott Davenport on made-up charges, and a report detailing that White House and Congressional staff took part in meetings with organizers of the rally that resulted in the Capitol insurrection.
07:45 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 26.10.2021)
Biden Sells Out The Working Class, Sudan Resists Coup, Facebook’s Harmful Effects
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the right-wing elements in the Democratic Party whittling down the budget reconciliation bill, Joe Biden’s hiding behind Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in the broader selling out of the working class by the Democratic Party, and its connections to issues like Striketober and impending evictions.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mohammed Nurhussein, retired professor of Medicine at the State University of New York - Brooklyn and the Chairman of the United African Congress to discuss the recent coup in Sudan and the protests against it, the history proceeding and context surrounding civilian power and the current political situation, and how forces like AFRICOM and Saudi Arabia play into the military coup’s survival.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricia Gorky, technology and security analyst to discuss revelations that Facebook failed to prevent human trafficking on its platforms, Facebook’s impact on the mental health of children and its fueling of addiction to its platforms, and its maximization fo profit over wellbeing.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the freedom of Russell “Maroon” Shoatz and the contradictions of the existence of political prisoners in a country that claims to be free, how this fits into the history and current reality of Black resistance, the jailing of Black children in Tennessee by Judge Donna Scott Davenport on made-up charges, and a report detailing that White House and Congressional staff took part in meetings with organizers of the rally that resulted in the Capitol insurrection.
