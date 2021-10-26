Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/political-prisoners-and-the-history-of-black-resistance-to-capitalism-and-imperialism-1090204409.html
Political Prisoners and the History of Black Resistance to Capitalism and Imperialism
Political Prisoners and the History of Black Resistance to Capitalism and Imperialism
Biden Sells Out The Working Class, Sudan Resists Coup, Facebook’s Harmful Effects 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T07:45+0000
2021-10-26T09:05+0000
sudan
facebook
reconciliation
by any means necessary
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090204377_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ececf85cbc1889e8916ee07bb912c497.png
Political Prisoners and the History of Black Resistance to Capitalism and Imperialism
Biden Sells Out The Working Class, Sudan Resists Coup, Facebook’s Harmful Effects
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the right-wing elements in the Democratic Party whittling down the budget reconciliation bill, Joe Biden’s hiding behind Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in the broader selling out of the working class by the Democratic Party, and its connections to issues like Striketober and impending evictions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mohammed Nurhussein, retired professor of Medicine at the State University of New York - Brooklyn and the Chairman of the United African Congress to discuss the recent coup in Sudan and the protests against it, the history proceeding and context surrounding civilian power and the current political situation, and how forces like AFRICOM and Saudi Arabia play into the military coup’s survival.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricia Gorky, technology and security analyst to discuss revelations that Facebook failed to prevent human trafficking on its platforms, Facebook’s impact on the mental health of children and its fueling of addiction to its platforms, and its maximization fo profit over wellbeing.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the freedom of Russell “Maroon” Shoatz and the contradictions of the existence of political prisoners in a country that claims to be free, how this fits into the history and current reality of Black resistance, the jailing of Black children in Tennessee by Judge Donna Scott Davenport on made-up charges, and a report detailing that White House and Congressional staff took part in meetings with organizers of the rally that resulted in the Capitol insurrection.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090204377_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b6502436b5866aa5876021decabc25d7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, facebook, reconciliation, by any means necessary, аудио, radio

Political Prisoners and the History of Black Resistance to Capitalism and Imperialism

07:45 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 26.10.2021)
Political Prisoners and the History of Black Resistance to Capitalism and Imperialism
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Biden Sells Out The Working Class, Sudan Resists Coup, Facebook’s Harmful Effects
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the right-wing elements in the Democratic Party whittling down the budget reconciliation bill, Joe Biden’s hiding behind Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in the broader selling out of the working class by the Democratic Party, and its connections to issues like Striketober and impending evictions.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mohammed Nurhussein, retired professor of Medicine at the State University of New York - Brooklyn and the Chairman of the United African Congress to discuss the recent coup in Sudan and the protests against it, the history proceeding and context surrounding civilian power and the current political situation, and how forces like AFRICOM and Saudi Arabia play into the military coup’s survival.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricia Gorky, technology and security analyst to discuss revelations that Facebook failed to prevent human trafficking on its platforms, Facebook’s impact on the mental health of children and its fueling of addiction to its platforms, and its maximization fo profit over wellbeing.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the freedom of Russell “Maroon” Shoatz and the contradictions of the existence of political prisoners in a country that claims to be free, how this fits into the history and current reality of Black resistance, the jailing of Black children in Tennessee by Judge Donna Scott Davenport on made-up charges, and a report detailing that White House and Congressional staff took part in meetings with organizers of the rally that resulted in the Capitol insurrection.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:53 GMTTokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
08:50 GMTWorld War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say
08:47 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
08:25 GMTUS Judge Sets Deadline For Prince Andrew’s Testimony in Sex Abuse Case
08:18 GMTTrade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
08:15 GMTPolice Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
08:14 GMT150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says
08:12 GMTAt-Tanf Base: Iran May Have Backed Drone Attack on US in Syria, American Officials Allege
08:08 GMTView of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
08:06 GMTUp to 300,000 Swedes Estimated to Have Lost Sense of Smell Due to COVID-19
07:45 GMTWhat's Behind Facebook Whistleblower's Call for 'Reining In' the Silicon Valley Giant?
07:21 GMTAs Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls
07:11 GMTNordic Flag Carrier SAS 'Fighting for Survival' Amid Plunging Shares
07:03 GMTBenjamin Netanyahu Still Leading in Polls and Experts Can't See Reason Behind It
07:03 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Says Anthony Fauci Should Be Held Accountable for ‘Unethical’ Experiments
06:39 GMTPolice Book Kashmiri Students Under Anti-Terror Law for Celebrating Pakistan's Win Against India
06:31 GMTThierry Henry: Messi is 'Isolated' in PSG Since It is Still 'Mbappe's Club'
06:18 GMTMoscow Blasts German Defence Minister's Statement About 'Containing Russia' as Inadmissible
05:57 GMTRishi Sunak Reportedly Rules Out Cutting Levy on Household Energy Bills as Fuel Crisis Hits Britain
05:30 GMTNATO Boss Says Door for Finnish Membership Open as Polls Register Spike in Animosity Toward Russia