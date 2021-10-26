Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/moscow-blasts-german-defence-ministers-statement-about-containing-russia-as-inadmissible-1090210181.html
Moscow Blasts German Defence Minister's Statement About 'Containing Russia' as Inadmissible
Moscow Blasts German Defence Minister's Statement About 'Containing Russia' as Inadmissible
Previously, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer caused a major uproar after saying that NATO should be ready to contain Russia with nuclear weapons and prevent any... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticised the German defence minister's recent statement on Russia as completely inadmissible.Following AKK's controversial statement, the German military attache was summoned to the Russian Defence Ministry.
Moscow Blasts German Defence Minister's Statement About 'Containing Russia' as Inadmissible

06:18 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 06:51 GMT 26.10.2021)
Previously, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer caused a major uproar after saying that NATO should be ready to contain Russia with nuclear weapons and prevent any "violations" of the airspace over the Baltic States and around the Black Sea.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticised the German defence minister's recent statement on Russia as completely inadmissible.

"The head of the defence ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany... made some absolutely inadmissible statements about containing Russia and the possibility of using... nuclear weapons", Zakharova said.

Following AKK's controversial statement, the German military attache was summoned to the Russian Defence Ministry.
