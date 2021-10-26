Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/left-wing-novara-media-rages-after-youtube-briefly-suspends-its-channel-1090225153.html
Left-Wing Novara Media Rages After YouTube Briefly Suspends Its Channel
Left-Wing Novara Media Rages After YouTube Briefly Suspends Its Channel
Novara Media has not always been a champion of free speech, celebrating Twitter's permanent ban on conservative commentator Katie Hopkins last June on the... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
Left-wing news site Novara Media has angrily defended its right to free speech after YouTube took down its video channel.The website issued a statement after the Big Tech giant deleted its account on Tuesday morning.Those trying to view the channel and its videos saw only a message reading: "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy against spam, deceptive practices, and misleading content or other Terms of Service violations"."We call on YouTube to immediately reinstate our account", the statement concluded. Novara co-founder Aaron Bastani said YouTube had offered no explanation and pointed out that the outlet was already governed by the independent media regulator IMPRESS. Contributing editor Ash Sarkar later tweeted that the site's channel had been restored, and thanked "everyone who supported us in these panicky two hours".But some commentators in the media highlighted Novara's hypocrisy, pointing out that the site's head of video Gary McQuiggin had previously supported Twitter's permanent ban on right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins in June 2020, while Sarkar backed the "cancelling" of veteran journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan earlier this year over his criticism of Prince Harry and his wife the Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.But Novara also won unlikely support from titles The Sun and The Spectator, and political gossip site Guido Fawkes
Left-Wing Novara Media Rages After YouTube Briefly Suspends Its Channel

17:14 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 17:48 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Eric GaillardFILE PHOTO: A visitor is seen at the YouTube stand during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes
FILE PHOTO: A visitor is seen at the YouTube stand during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / Eric Gaillard
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Novara Media has not always been a champion of free speech, celebrating Twitter's permanent ban on conservative commentator Katie Hopkins last June on the basis of her strongly anti-immigration views.
Left-wing news site Novara Media has angrily defended its right to free speech after YouTube took down its video channel.
The website issued a statement after the Big Tech giant deleted its account on Tuesday morning.
Those trying to view the channel and its videos saw only a message reading: "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy against spam, deceptive practices, and misleading content or other Terms of Service violations".

"Novara Media is among the top 50 most-watched news and politics channels in the UK", it read. "We play an important public service role and regularly feature interviews with politicians, human rights campaigners, scientists and activists from around the world".

"We call on YouTube to immediately reinstate our account", the statement concluded.
Novara co-founder Aaron Bastani said YouTube had offered no explanation and pointed out that the outlet was already governed by the independent media regulator IMPRESS.
Contributing editor Ash Sarkar later tweeted that the site's channel had been restored, and thanked "everyone who supported us in these panicky two hours".
United States Border Patrol agents process migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border into the United States in Roma, Texas on July 9, 2021 - Republican lawmakers have slammed Biden for reversing Trump programs, including his remain in Mexico policy, which had forced thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to stay south of the US border until their claims were processed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2021
Facebook Oversight Board Member Says Free Speech is No 'Absolute Human Right'
17 July, 03:47 GMT
But some commentators in the media highlighted Novara's hypocrisy, pointing out that the site's head of video Gary McQuiggin had previously supported Twitter's permanent ban on right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins in June 2020, while Sarkar backed the "cancelling" of veteran journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan earlier this year over his criticism of Prince Harry and his wife the Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
But Novara also won unlikely support from titles The Sun and The Spectator, and political gossip site Guido Fawkes
