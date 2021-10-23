https://sputniknews.com/20211023/bryson-grays-song-lets-go-brandon-banned-on-youtube-over-medical-misinformation-1090150922.html
Bryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'
joe biden
us
youtube
As the viral slogan "Let's go Brandon" gains more and more popularity among US President Joe Biden's critics, it has also been used in several songs, in particular, by Loza Alexander and Bryson Gray. Their track made it to the top of iTunes' hip-hop chart.The song by Bryson Gray, which has lyrics poking fun at Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US president's mental abilities, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has apparently been banned on YouTube, according to a statement made by the song's author.The reason for the ban, as a screenshot attached to a tweet by Bryson shows, is that the song allegedly contained "medical misinformation".YouTube’s technical support responded to his tweet saying that they were looking into the matter."Why is the most censored rapper in the country someone that doesn’t even curse in songs?" Gray said, as quoted by Fox News. "Why can you rap about murder, sex, and drugs but when I rap about questioning the government I get banned? Is this still America?"The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" became an Internet meme and a popular way to express one's attitude and feelings towards the current president of the United States Joe Biden after a viral interview with NASCAR racer Brandon Brown.Brandon Brown fell victim to memes thanks to an NBC interview which followed his NASCAR Xfinity Series win in October 2021.In the video, the crowd behind him chants "***k Joe Biden", but the NBC reporter on air, commenting on the scene, said that they were chanting "let's go Brandon!"Since then, the slogan has been used by fans at many sporting events.
As the viral slogan "Let's go Brandon" gains more and more popularity among US President Joe Biden's critics, it has also been used in several songs, in particular, by Loza Alexander and Bryson Gray. Their track made it to the top of iTunes' hip-hop chart.
The song by Bryson Gray, which has lyrics poking fun at Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US president's mental abilities, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has apparently been banned on YouTube, according to a statement made by the song's author.
The reason for the ban, as a screenshot attached to a tweet by Bryson shows, is that the song allegedly contained "medical misinformation".
YouTube’s technical support responded to his tweet saying that they were looking into the matter.
"Why is the most censored rapper in the country someone that doesn’t even curse in songs?" Gray said, as quoted by Fox News. "Why can you rap about murder, sex, and drugs but when I rap about questioning the government I get banned? Is this still America?"
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" became an Internet meme and a popular way to express one's attitude and feelings towards the current president of the United States Joe Biden after a viral interview with NASCAR racer Brandon Brown.
Brandon Brown fell victim to memes thanks to an NBC interview which followed his NASCAR Xfinity Series win in October 2021.
In the video, the crowd behind him chants "***k Joe Biden", but the NBC reporter on air, commenting on the scene, said that they were chanting "let's go Brandon!"
Since then, the slogan has been used by fans at many sporting events.