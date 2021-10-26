https://sputniknews.com/20211026/le-pen-says-hungarys-orban-backs-launch-of-hard-right-alliance-in-coming-months-1090230400.html

Le Pen Says Hungary's Orban Backs Launch of Hard-Right Alliance in Coming Months

Le Pen Says Hungary's Orban Backs Launch of Hard-Right Alliance in Coming Months

Viktor Orban’s Fidesz and Le Pen’s National Rally signed a declaration of 16 right-wing parties in July which accused the EU mainstream of undermining European values but stopped short of announcing a formal alliance. Le Pen also has the support of Italy’s League and Austria’s Freedom Party.Le Pen arrived in the Hungarian capital to meet with Orban six months before the French presidential election, where she will run against mostly leftist contenders. She promised Orban during a press conference that she would seek to "reorient" what she sees as a leftist-leaning EU to promote regionalism.

