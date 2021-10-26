https://sputniknews.com/20211026/irans-accession-to-shanghai-bloc-to-begin-in-fall-2022-russian-envoy-says-1090227757.html

Iran's Accession to Shanghai Bloc to Begin in Fall 2022, Russian Envoy Says

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Iran will start down the path of becoming a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at the next summit in September... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Eurasian political organisation is currently comprised of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with Iran as an observer state.Uzbekistan, which holds the rotating SCO presidency, has shared a draft memorandum listing conditions for Iran's accession with other members. Khakimov said that every aspiring member state has a tailored list of criteria to meet.

