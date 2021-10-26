Iran's Accession to Shanghai Bloc to Begin in Fall 2022, Russian Envoy Says

The Eurasian political organisation is currently comprised of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with Iran as an observer state.Uzbekistan, which holds the rotating SCO presidency, has shared a draft memorandum listing conditions for Iran's accession with other members. Khakimov said that every aspiring member state has a tailored list of criteria to meet.
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Iran will start down the path of becoming a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at the next summit in September 2022, a Russian envoy to the eight-nation bloc said Tuesday.
The Eurasian political organisation is currently comprised of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with Iran as an observer state.
"We expect a memorandum to be signed in Samarkand in September 2022. This means Iran will begin the concrete process of accession", Bakhtiyer Khakimov told reporters on the sidelines of a SCO national coordinators' meeting in Tashkent.
Uzbekistan, which holds the rotating SCO presidency, has shared a draft memorandum listing conditions for Iran's accession with other members. Khakimov said that every aspiring member state has a tailored list of criteria to meet.