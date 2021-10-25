Two Polish Soldiers Wounded in Border Assault by Illegal Migrants

In recent months, Poland, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, have reported a huge wave of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of encouraging illegal migration - which Belarus denied. Warsaw has announced an emergency on the border and deployed nearly 6,000 extra soldiers there amid the crisis.
vot tak
Always a good move to encourage israeloamerican worshippers to leave. Belarus knows what they are doing. :-D
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Two Polish soldiers were wounded, as illegal migrants staged an assault on the border with Belarus, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.
"Over the weekend, two attempts of a border assault were recorded. Aggressive groups of about 60 and 70 people threw stones and branches at the border guard officers and soldiers of the Polish Army. Two soldiers were hospitalised. Both attempts of violent crossing into Poland were thwarted", the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.
