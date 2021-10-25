https://sputniknews.com/20211025/two-polish-soldiers-wounded-in-border-assault-by-illegal-migrants-1090186890.html

Two Polish Soldiers Wounded in Border Assault by Illegal Migrants

Two Polish Soldiers Wounded in Border Assault by Illegal Migrants

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Two Polish soldiers were wounded, as illegal migrants staged an assault on the border with Belarus, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday. 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

In recent months, Poland, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, have reported a huge wave of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of encouraging illegal migration - which Belarus denied. Warsaw has announced an emergency on the border and deployed nearly 6,000 extra soldiers there amid the crisis.

vot tak Always a good move to encourage israeloamerican worshippers to leave. Belarus knows what they are doing. :-D 0

