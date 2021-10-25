Registration was successful!
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/situation-in-khartoum-after-military-seizes-power-in-sudan-and-declares-state-of-emergency-1090192775.html
Situation in Khartoum After Military Seizes Power in Sudan and Declares State of Emergency
Situation in Khartoum After Military Seizes Power in Sudan and Declares State of Emergency
The military, which promised to hand over power to civilians in November 2021, said that recent developments in the country posed a danger to national... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T13:08+0000
2021-10-25T13:08+0000
sudan
khartoum
africa
military coup
coup
coup d'etat
Sputnik is live from Khartoum, Sudan, after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government. There have been reports of violent clashes, as many people have taken to the streets to protest against the takeover.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
sudan
khartoum
2021-10-25T13:08+0000
sudan, khartoum, africa, military coup, coup, coup d'etat

13:08 GMT 25.10.2021
© AP Photo / AnonymousDemonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.'
Demonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
The military, which promised to hand over power to civilians in November 2021, said that recent developments in the country posed a danger to national security. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated that elections will take place in July 2023.
Sputnik is live from Khartoum, Sudan, after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government. There have been reports of violent clashes, as many people have taken to the streets to protest against the takeover.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
