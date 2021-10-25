Situation in Khartoum After Military Seizes Power in Sudan and Declares State of Emergency

Sputnik is live from Khartoum, Sudan, after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government. There have been reports of violent clashes, as many people have taken to the streets to protest against the takeover.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live from Khartoum after PM arrested amid reports of military coup
The military, which promised to hand over power to civilians in November 2021, said that recent developments in the country posed a danger to national security. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated that elections will take place in July 2023.
