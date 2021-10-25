https://sputniknews.com/20211025/situation-in-khartoum-after-military-seizes-power-in-sudan-and-declares-state-of-emergency-1090192775.html

Situation in Khartoum After Military Seizes Power in Sudan and Declares State of Emergency

The military, which promised to hand over power to civilians in November 2021, said that recent developments in the country posed a danger to national... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

sudan

khartoum

africa

military coup

coup

coup d'etat

Sputnik is live from Khartoum, Sudan, after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government. There have been reports of violent clashes, as many people have taken to the streets to protest against the takeover.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

sudan

khartoum

sudan, khartoum, africa, military coup, coup, coup d'etat