https://sputniknews.com/20211025/israel-going-further-with-construction-of-over-1300-housing-units-in-west-bank-1090181059.html
Israel Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank
Israel Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank
TEL AVIV, October 25 (Sputnik) - Israel has invited bids for the construction of more than a thousand housing units in the West Bank, Construction and Housing...
west bank
middle east
israel
"I welcome the promotion of more than 1,000 housing units. I will continue to strengthen the Jewish settlement in [the West Bank]," Elkin said as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper on Sunday.The newspaper said that a total of 1,355 housing units will be constructed: 729 in Ariel, 324 in Beit El, 102 in Elkana, and the rest will be built in Geva Binyamin, Immanuel, Karnei Shomron and Betar Illit.An additional 3,100 housing units in settlements and 1,300 in Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank could be approved already on Wednesday, according to Haaretz, with Israel planning to double the Jewish population in the Jordan Valley by 2026 (there are currently 6,400 settlers there).The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, warned the Security Council on Tuesday that the construction of almost 3,500 settlement units by Israel in the West Bank will significantly undermine the chances of reaching a two-state solution. The UN special envoy stressed that all settlements are illegal under international law.
"significantly undermine the chances of reaching a two-state solution" ... The only solution is dissolution of israel and resurrection of Palestine. With the zio-war criminals prosecuted.
west bank
israel
Israel Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank

02:16 GMT 25.10.2021
Israeli soldiers stand by as excavators demolish a Palestinian house (still under construction) located within the area C (where Israel retains full control over planning and construction) southeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on March 8, 2021.
Israeli soldiers stand by as excavators demolish a Palestinian house (still under construction) located within the area C (where Israel retains full control over planning and construction) southeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on March 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / HAZEM BADER
TEL AVIV, October 25 (Sputnik) - Israel has invited bids for the construction of more than a thousand housing units in the West Bank, Construction and Housing Minister Zeev Elkin said.
"I welcome the promotion of more than 1,000 housing units. I will continue to strengthen the Jewish settlement in [the West Bank]," Elkin said as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper on Sunday.
The newspaper said that a total of 1,355 housing units will be constructed: 729 in Ariel, 324 in Beit El, 102 in Elkana, and the rest will be built in Geva Binyamin, Immanuel, Karnei Shomron and Betar Illit.
An additional 3,100 housing units in settlements and 1,300 in Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank could be approved already on Wednesday, according to Haaretz, with Israel planning to double the Jewish population in the Jordan Valley by 2026 (there are currently 6,400 settlers there).
The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, warned the Security Council on Tuesday that the construction of almost 3,500 settlement units by Israel in the West Bank will significantly undermine the chances of reaching a two-state solution. The UN special envoy stressed that all settlements are illegal under international law.
"significantly undermine the chances of reaching a two-state solution" ... The only solution is dissolution of israel and resurrection of Palestine. With the zio-war criminals prosecuted.
vtvot tak
25 October, 05:22 GMT1
