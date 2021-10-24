Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/leaked-whitehall-doc-reveals-uk-govt-canvassing-opinion-on-swift-activation-of-covid-19-plan-b-1090171694.html
Leaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
Leaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
In September the UK government set out its strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn and winter 2021, revealing the details of a Plan A, based on a... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T11:00+0000
2021-10-24T11:00+0000
boris johnson
kwasi kwarteng
vaccines
uk
covid-19
national health service (nhs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101597/99/1015979995_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_cb771b0df9ec89e1171d25fdbc809a20.jpg
A leaked Whitehall document has revealed that the UK government is gearing up to swiftly activate a more restrictive coronavirus response Plan B strategy if the situation with case rises calls for it, reported The Sun.Marked Official Sensitive, the cited e-mail was reportedly sent from the UK Health Security Agency to local authorities, town hall and public health leaders, stating:The “menu of measures” that would come with the proposed strategy involves introducing vaccine passports in nightclubs, pubs and other crowded indoor settings, as well as outdoor venues accommodating over 10,000 attendees. The considered plan would also presuppose “legally mandating face coverings in certain settings” and guidance to work from home (WFH).It was added in the cited memo that if the plan were activated, the public would have to be informed “clearly and urgently” of a heightened COVID-19 risk level. A need to “behave more cautiously” would also be impressed upon people, added the report.The response garnered on the issue was purportedly to be funneled to the Cabinet Office.Plan B ControversyIn response to the report, Tory MP Mark Harper, who serves as chair of the COVID Recovery Group, was cited as saying:He voiced concern that if the economy were to be shut down to manage pressures on the NHS, such restrictions could become a seasonal event in the future.The speculations over a potential move to activate the plan came amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the nation. On 21 October there were more than 50,000 infections recorded in the UK in a single day — the highest daily count since mid-July.There were also 115 deaths registered, with a daily death toll of 223 people on 19 October — the highest since March.Plan A has been in place after the country celebrated so-called “Freedom Day” on 19 July, witnessing a near-full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The strategy is based on encouraging COVID-19 boosters after a successful jab campaign earlier and administering of flu inoculations. Ministers had published a potential coronavirus “Plan B” in September that would be activated if the pandemic spiralled out of control, threatening to overwhelm the National Health service (NHS).UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier that the current high levels of coronavirus cases were not outside the “parameters” of predictions for the autumn and winter.On 20 October Health Secretary Sajid Javid emphasised at a coronavirus press conference that ministers would not be hurrying to reintroduce mandatory face masks and work from home (WFH) guidance “at this point”.UK Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said on the same day on LBC that he could “categorically rule out” lockdowns.The Labour Party's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth waded into the debate on the potentially looming Plan B, saying:A Downing Street spokesperson stated that data on infections was being closely monitored, adding:“Prime Minister has been clear that it does not yet show that Plan B is necessary. Our focus remains on our booster campaign, vaccinating 12-15 year olds, and encouraging those who haven’t yet come forward to have their jab. But it is ready should we need to act to avoid a rise in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101597/99/1015979995_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b77f9b42c336b889f6c7bdf2841c4569.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, kwasi kwarteng, vaccines, uk, covid-19, national health service (nhs)

Leaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B

11:00 GMT 24.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the photo bankWhitehall and the clock tower of the Westminster Palace with the Big Ben bell as seen from Trafalgar Square
Whitehall and the clock tower of the Westminster Palace with the Big Ben bell as seen from Trafalgar Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In September the UK government set out its strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn and winter 2021, revealing the details of a Plan A, based on a vaccine rollout and the preferred option if cases remained manageable, and a Plan B if the situation deteriorated.
A leaked Whitehall document has revealed that the UK government is gearing up to swiftly activate a more restrictive coronavirus response Plan B strategy if the situation with case rises calls for it, reported The Sun.
Marked Official Sensitive, the cited e-mail was reportedly sent from the UK Health Security Agency to local authorities, town hall and public health leaders, stating:
“I have been asked to canvas opinion on the level of support for immediate roll out of the Winter Plan - Plan B.”
The “menu of measures” that would come with the proposed strategy involves introducing vaccine passports in nightclubs, pubs and other crowded indoor settings, as well as outdoor venues accommodating over 10,000 attendees. The considered plan would also presuppose “legally mandating face coverings in certain settings” and guidance to work from home (WFH).
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinA London Underground worker, right, hands over a free face masks to a passenger at London's Baker Street station, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Wearing a face mask will become compulsory on the London TFL public transport service starting from June 15, 2020, as a safety measure to contrast the COVID-19 pandemic.
A London Underground worker, right, hands over a free face masks to a passenger at London's Baker Street station, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Wearing a face mask will become compulsory on the London TFL public transport service starting from June 15, 2020, as a safety measure to contrast the COVID-19 pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
A London Underground worker, right, hands over a free face masks to a passenger at London's Baker Street station, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Wearing a face mask will become compulsory on the London TFL public transport service starting from June 15, 2020, as a safety measure to contrast the COVID-19 pandemic.
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
It was added in the cited memo that if the plan were activated, the public would have to be informed “clearly and urgently” of a heightened COVID-19 risk level. A need to “behave more cautiously” would also be impressed upon people, added the report.
The response garnered on the issue was purportedly to be funneled to the Cabinet Office.
Plan B Controversy
In response to the report, Tory MP Mark Harper, who serves as chair of the COVID Recovery Group, was cited as saying:
“This leaked memo directly contradicts the assurances given by Ministers only a few days ago. Our vaccines work, Covid will be with us forever and we must start to live with this virus as Ministers have suggested.”
He voiced concern that if the economy were to be shut down to manage pressures on the NHS, such restrictions could become a seasonal event in the future.
The speculations over a potential move to activate the plan came amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the nation. On 21 October there were more than 50,000 infections recorded in the UK in a single day — the highest daily count since mid-July.
There were also 115 deaths registered, with a daily death toll of 223 people on 19 October — the highest since March.
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Birmingham
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Birmingham - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Birmingham
© REUTERS / POOL
Plan A has been in place after the country celebrated so-called “Freedom Day” on 19 July, witnessing a near-full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The strategy is based on encouraging COVID-19 boosters after a successful jab campaign earlier and administering of flu inoculations.
Ministers had published a potential coronavirus “Plan B” in September that would be activated if the pandemic spiralled out of control, threatening to overwhelm the National Health service (NHS).
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier that the current high levels of coronavirus cases were not outside the “parameters” of predictions for the autumn and winter.
On 20 October Health Secretary Sajid Javid emphasised at a coronavirus press conference that ministers would not be hurrying to reintroduce mandatory face masks and work from home (WFH) guidance “at this point”.
UK Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said on the same day on LBC that he could “categorically rule out” lockdowns.
"We’ve worked really hard to get to the point that we could actually open up the economy,” said Kwarteng.
The Labour Party's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth waded into the debate on the potentially looming Plan B, saying:
“With a mounting tide of Covid sickness and hospitals under crushing pressure it’s no surprise Tory ministers are secretly plotting to bring back masks and introduce vaccine passports. But whether it’s plan A, B or C to get on top of this deadly disease Sajid Javid needs to urgently fix the stuttering jabs campaign.”
A Downing Street spokesperson stated that data on infections was being closely monitored, adding:
“Prime Minister has been clear that it does not yet show that Plan B is necessary. Our focus remains on our booster campaign, vaccinating 12-15 year olds, and encouraging those who haven’t yet come forward to have their jab. But it is ready should we need to act to avoid a rise in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:00 GMTLeaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
10:58 GMTFather of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
10:43 GMT‘They Lied From the Beginning’: Hundreds More Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Than Initially Claimed
10:30 GMTNo ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
09:40 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year
09:38 GMT'Snowflakes Sad': SNL Takes Jab at President Biden Receiving Shoulder Massage From VP Biden
08:43 GMTOpposition Parties in Maldives Join Hands in Calling For End to Indian Military Presence
08:29 GMTMexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
08:10 GMTGun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
07:34 GMTTop UK Army Bosses Accused of 'Covering Up' Killing of Kenyan Woman by British Soldier
06:11 GMTAs Israel Preps to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19, Some Say They Will Be Against 'Coercion'
06:06 GMT‘Inexperienced, Green’ Armourer on Alec Baldwin Film Set Described as ‘Careless With Guns’ Before
06:03 GMTHow Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
05:22 GMT6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
05:14 GMTUS Still Ready For Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions, Special Envoy Says
04:31 GMTFacebook Struggled to Curb Violent, Divisive Content in India, Internal Documents Show
03:23 GMTWho’s the Best Football Player in the World?
02:45 GMTAmerican Film Institute Establishes Scholarship in Memory of Halyna Hutchins
02:30 GMTMore Than 10,000 Sequoias Must Be Removed After California Wildfires, National Parks Reveal
01:00 GMTWho has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?