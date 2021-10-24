'Greedy, Extremely Selfish' Mo Salah Branded 'Best Player in the World This Season'

Registration was successful!
Pundit Graeme Souness argued that, while Salah has been “in the top five or six in the world” during the past few seasons, he's “number one” at the moment. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
18:57 GMT 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Anthony DevlinLiverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield, Liverpool, England
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield, Liverpool, England
© AP Photo / Anthony Devlin
Andrei Dergalin
Liverpool FC forward and Egypt’s national football team captain Mohamed Salah has recently earned praise of Scottish former professional footballer and football pundit Graeme Souness.
Voicing his opinion in his column for The Times, Souness said he agrees with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s assessment that Salah “has been the best player in the world this season,” noting that Mohamed has scored in his past nine games for the club.
"In the past few seasons, Salah has been in the top five or six in the world, but at the moment he is No 1," he remarked.
PSG's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with PSG's Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during his Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
Who’s the Best Football Player in the World?
03:23 GMT
Souness also described Salah as "perhaps as greedy a player" as he "has seen," adding: "All the top names have an element of that but he is extremely selfish."
"Personal targets are important to him and he shoots from every possible angle, which frustrates his team-mates at times — especially Mane. The other players accept it because he is so good," he mused.
As the goal.com notes, Salah said he would like to spend the rest of his career at Liverpool, and Souness suggested that the Reds should strive to make it happen.
"I won’t speculate on what he is asking for but Liverpool should give it to him," he declared. "It is in their interests to pay him as much as they can afford and also for Salah to stay at the club where he has clearly had the best spell of his career."
