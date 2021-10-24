https://sputniknews.com/20211024/greedy-extremely-selfish-mo-salah-branded-best-player-in-the-world-this-season-1090178684.html

'Greedy, Extremely Selfish' Mo Salah Branded 'Best Player in the World This Season'

Pundit Graeme Souness argued that, while Salah has been “in the top five or six in the world” during the past few seasons, he's “number one” at the moment. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

Liverpool FC forward and Egypt’s national football team captain Mohamed Salah has recently earned praise of Scottish former professional footballer and football pundit Graeme Souness.Voicing his opinion in his column for The Times, Souness said he agrees with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s assessment that Salah “has been the best player in the world this season,” noting that Mohamed has scored in his past nine games for the club.Souness also described Salah as "perhaps as greedy a player" as he "has seen," adding: "All the top names have an element of that but he is extremely selfish."As the goal.com notes, Salah said he would like to spend the rest of his career at Liverpool, and Souness suggested that the Reds should strive to make it happen.

