'Greedy, Extremely Selfish' Mo Salah Branded 'Best Player in the World This Season'

Liverpool FC forward and Egypt’s national football team captain Mohamed Salah has recently earned praise of Scottish former professional footballer and football pundit Graeme Souness.
Voicing his opinion in his column for The Times, Souness said he agrees with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s assessment that Salah “has been the best player in the world this season,” noting that Mohamed has scored in his past nine games for the club.
"In the past few seasons, Salah has been in the top five or six in the world, but at the moment he is No 1," he remarked.
Souness also described Salah as "perhaps as greedy a player" as he "has seen," adding: "All the top names have an element of that but he is extremely selfish."
"Personal targets are important to him and he shoots from every possible angle, which frustrates his team-mates at times — especially Mane. The other players accept it because he is so good," he mused.
As the goal.com notes, Salah said he would like to spend the rest of his career at Liverpool, and Souness suggested that the Reds should strive to make it happen.
"I won’t speculate on what he is asking for but Liverpool should give it to him," he declared. "It is in their interests to pay him as much as they can afford and also for Salah to stay at the club where he has clearly had the best spell of his career."