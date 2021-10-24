https://sputniknews.com/20211024/football-star-beckham-to-become-face-of-qatar-world-cup-in-206mln-deal-reports-say-1090172437.html

Football Star Beckham to Become Face of Qatar World Cup in $206Mln Deal, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former captain of England's national football team David Beckham is set to become the face of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, in a deal...

The 46-year-old has agreed to become the Middle Eastern nation's ambassador, making 15 million pounds ($20.6 mln) per year over the next decade under the deal, the tabloid reported.The World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been shrouded by controversy since the beginning due to concerns over alleged human rights violations in the country's construction sites, as well as Qatar's attitude towards women and the LGBT community. The football star, however, was assured that fans in Qatar would be safe and allowed to display rainbow flags in stadiums, according to The Sun. Before signing the multi-million contract, the ex-footballer consulted with his wife, Victoria, the newspaper said.Qatar has become the first Arab nation to host a football world cup. The tournament will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

