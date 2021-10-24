'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife

A man under house arrest in Italy went to a police station because he could no longer face living with his wife at home. According to the Carabinieri in the town of Tivoli near Rome, the 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in the neighbouring town of Guidonia Montecelio "was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife."The man had been serving house arrest for drug crimes and was staring down the barrel of a few more years. After he begged the police for help, he was immediately arrested for violating his house arrest and a judge later ordered him to be transferred to prison.
"He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn't going well anymore...He said: 'Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can't do it anymore, I want to go to jail," Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri said, as quoted by AFP.
