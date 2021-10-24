Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/cant-do-it-anymore-man-asks-police-to-send-him-to-jail-to-escape-living-with-his-wife-1090172884.html
'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife
'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife
The man had been under house arrest for drug crimes for several months and was facing a few more years, a police officer told AFP. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T12:15+0000
2021-10-24T12:15+0000
news
italy
jail
man
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ef25b52da0c638ace040c2332d400ab.jpg
A man under house arrest in Italy went to a police station because he could no longer face living with his wife at home. According to the Carabinieri in the town of Tivoli near Rome, the 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in the neighbouring town of Guidonia Montecelio "was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife."The man had been serving house arrest for drug crimes and was staring down the barrel of a few more years. After he begged the police for help, he was immediately arrested for violating his house arrest and a judge later ordered him to be transferred to prison.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e7e6a1a5bd8af5c3acaf6d24c4914f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, italy, jail, man

'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife

12:15 GMT 24.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford /
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The man had been under house arrest for drug crimes for several months and was facing a few more years, a police officer told AFP.
A man under house arrest in Italy went to a police station because he could no longer face living with his wife at home.
According to the Carabinieri in the town of Tivoli near Rome, the 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in the neighbouring town of Guidonia Montecelio "was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife."

"He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn't going well anymore...He said: 'Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can't do it anymore, I want to go to jail," Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri said, as quoted by AFP.

The man had been serving house arrest for drug crimes and was staring down the barrel of a few more years. After he begged the police for help, he was immediately arrested for violating his house arrest and a judge later ordered him to be transferred to prison.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:36 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report
12:15 GMT'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife
12:12 GMTSudanese Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Transfer of Power to Civilian Gov't
12:11 GMTSudan Blocks Oil Tankers From Docking Over Protests, Energy Minister Says
11:59 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
11:21 GMTMoscow Says It Can't Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO But Can Minimise Its Consequences
11:16 GMTFootball Star Beckham to Become Face of Qatar World Cup in $206Mln Deal, Reports Say
11:00 GMTLeaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
10:58 GMTFather of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
10:43 GMT‘They Lied From the Beginning’: Hundreds More Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Than Initially Claimed
10:30 GMTNo ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
09:40 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year
09:38 GMT'Snowflakes Sad': SNL Takes Jab at President Biden Receiving Shoulder Massage From VP Biden
08:43 GMTOpposition Parties in Maldives Join Hands in Calling For End to Indian Military Presence
08:29 GMTMexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
08:10 GMTGun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
07:34 GMTTop UK Army Bosses Accused of 'Covering Up' Killing of Kenyan Woman by British Soldier
06:11 GMTAs Israel Preps to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19, Some Say They Will Be Against 'Coercion'
06:06 GMT‘Inexperienced, Green’ Armourer on Alec Baldwin Film Set Described as ‘Careless With Guns’ Before
06:03 GMTHow Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?