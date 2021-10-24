https://sputniknews.com/20211024/cant-do-it-anymore-man-asks-police-to-send-him-to-jail-to-escape-living-with-his-wife-1090172884.html

'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife

The man had been under house arrest for drug crimes for several months and was facing a few more years, a police officer told AFP. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

A man under house arrest in Italy went to a police station because he could no longer face living with his wife at home. According to the Carabinieri in the town of Tivoli near Rome, the 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in the neighbouring town of Guidonia Montecelio "was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife."The man had been serving house arrest for drug crimes and was staring down the barrel of a few more years. After he begged the police for help, he was immediately arrested for violating his house arrest and a judge later ordered him to be transferred to prison.

