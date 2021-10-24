https://sputniknews.com/20211024/boxrec-names-floyd-mayweather-jr-greatest-boxer-of-all-time-1090174525.html

BoxRec Names Floyd Mayweather Jr 'Greatest Boxer of All Time'

Floyd Mayweather, former world boxing champion in five weight divisions throughout his career, won each of his 50 professional bouts. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

The US welterweight Floyd Mayweather, despite being declared the most defensive boxer in boxing history, has been deemed the greatest of all time.The 44-year-old retired boxer got 2256 points according to BoxRec's ratings; the website is dedicated to holding the records of professional and amateur boxers. Mayweather scored far higher than Manny Pacquiao, who is in second place with 1633 points.Back in 2018 he was titled the highest-paid athlete with an enormous $285 million.However, boxing legend Muhammad Ali was placed only at 4th place by the rating system.Floyd Jr. first entered the boxing gym when he was 7 years old. His father brought him there, he also began to conduct training with his son. To spend more time in the ring, he dropped out of school at age 12. He competed between 1996 and 2015, and made a one-fight comeback in 2017. He has championship titles in five weight categories, dozens of awards, first places in the ratings of the best fighters regardless of weight, as well as a number of records unattainable for the rest.Floyd Mayweather has a perfect 50-0 record.

