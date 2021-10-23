Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/what-am-i-doing-here-joe-bidens-baltimore-cnn-town-hall-appearance-stirs-social-media-reactions-1090149765.html
'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
US President Joe Biden spent most of the 90-minute town hall meeting hosted by CNN on Thursday addressing domestic issues - from tax policy to talks about... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T06:48+0000
2021-10-23T06:48+0000
joe biden
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090149720_0:5:2795:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3b54ca97e8bf5db9e3c5fe79090d30.jpg
At a town hall meeting in Baltimore on Thursday hosted by Anderson Cooper, US President Joe Biden addressed the country's gas price, supply chain, and border crises along with tensions with China over Taiwan, among other issues.Facing questions on a variety of topics, President Biden, who is known for making ambiguous statements, for which he's been dubbed a "gaffe machine", was getting confused from time to time, loosing a train of thought and shutting down.At one point, while discussing supply chains, Biden forgot the name of the second largest port in the US, questioning himself what he "was doing here".Joe Biden's speech at the town hall meeting led to a stream of reactions among Twitteratis, who did not miss the opportunity to take shots at Biden using memes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090149720_108:0:2688:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_2dbe80136c9ce51414356f3a4e19df59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us

'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions

06:48 GMT 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden participates in a town hall about his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. October 21, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a town hall about his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
US President Joe Biden spent most of the 90-minute town hall meeting hosted by CNN on Thursday addressing domestic issues - from tax policy to talks about infrastructure and spending legislation.
At a town hall meeting in Baltimore on Thursday hosted by Anderson Cooper, US President Joe Biden addressed the country's gas price, supply chain, and border crises along with tensions with China over Taiwan, among other issues.
Facing questions on a variety of topics, President Biden, who is known for making ambiguous statements, for which he's been dubbed a "gaffe machine", was getting confused from time to time, loosing a train of thought and shutting down.
At one point, while discussing supply chains, Biden forgot the name of the second largest port in the US, questioning himself what he "was doing here".
"Forty percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through Los Angeles and … what am I doing here?", the US president said.
Joe Biden's speech at the town hall meeting led to a stream of reactions among Twitteratis, who did not miss the opportunity to take shots at Biden using memes.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:48 GMT'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
06:42 GMTUS to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder 15 December, White House Says
05:34 GMTGun Handed to Baldwin Before Fatal Shooting Was Declared 'Cold', Affidavit States
05:25 GMTPremier League Footballer Tied Up, Robbed by Machete-Wielding Invaders, Reports Say
04:30 GMTFour People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say
04:00 GMTWhite House Says Biden is 'Familiar' With US-Mexico Border, Cites 2008 Trip
03:06 GMTNew Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech
01:58 GMTUS intelligence Agencies Issue Dire Warning Over Climate Change
00:54 GMTBiden's Reality
00:53 GMT'Bully': Trump Slams Meghan McCain for Labeling Ivanka, Jared 'Funeral Crashers' at Dad's Service
00:39 GMTElon Musk Wins Approval to Dig Citywide Vegas Tunnel System
00:00 GMTVIDEO: Former Marine Reveals How he Disarms Would-Be Robber with a Bag of ‘Gatorades and a Snack’
YesterdayManchester United Have the Talent on the Pitch, but Not on the Sideline
YesterdayAstronomers Witness Explosive Star That Could Help Develop Early Warning System
YesterdayUS Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM
YesterdayEmbattled Eilat-Ashkelon Gas Deal Has No Bearing on UAE-Israel Relations, Official Says
YesterdayUS to Send Three Island-Class Patrol Boats to Ukraine in November - Ambassador
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Shooting Happened Amid Union Working Conditions Protest - Reports
YesterdayWatchdog Report Alleging US Agents Abused Migrants Reveals Oversight Needed - Rights Group
YesterdayLate Actor Brandon Lee's Family Reacts to Alec Baldwin's Fatal Prop Gun Incident