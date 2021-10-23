https://sputniknews.com/20211023/what-am-i-doing-here-joe-bidens-baltimore-cnn-town-hall-appearance-stirs-social-media-reactions-1090149765.html

'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions

'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions

US President Joe Biden spent most of the 90-minute town hall meeting hosted by CNN on Thursday addressing domestic issues - from tax policy to talks about... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T06:48+0000

2021-10-23T06:48+0000

2021-10-23T06:48+0000

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090149720_0:5:2795:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3b54ca97e8bf5db9e3c5fe79090d30.jpg

At a town hall meeting in Baltimore on Thursday hosted by Anderson Cooper, US President Joe Biden addressed the country's gas price, supply chain, and border crises along with tensions with China over Taiwan, among other issues.Facing questions on a variety of topics, President Biden, who is known for making ambiguous statements, for which he's been dubbed a "gaffe machine", was getting confused from time to time, loosing a train of thought and shutting down.At one point, while discussing supply chains, Biden forgot the name of the second largest port in the US, questioning himself what he "was doing here".Joe Biden's speech at the town hall meeting led to a stream of reactions among Twitteratis, who did not miss the opportunity to take shots at Biden using memes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us