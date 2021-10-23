'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden participates in a town hall about his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. October 21, 2021.
US President Joe Biden spent most of the 90-minute town hall meeting hosted by CNN on Thursday addressing domestic issues - from tax policy to talks about infrastructure and spending legislation.
At a town hall meeting in Baltimore on Thursday hosted by Anderson Cooper, US President Joe Biden addressed the country's gas price, supply chain, and border crises along with tensions with China over Taiwan, among other issues.
Facing questions on a variety of topics, President Biden, who is known for making ambiguous statements, for which he's been dubbed a "gaffe machine", was getting confused from time to time, loosing a train of thought and shutting down.
At one point, while discussing supply chains, Biden forgot the name of the second largest port in the US, questioning himself what he "was doing here".
"Forty percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through Los Angeles and … what am I doing here?", the US president said.
Joe Biden's speech at the town hall meeting led to a stream of reactions among Twitteratis, who did not miss the opportunity to take shots at Biden using memes.
SUPERCUT: Biden’s stunning performance at last night’s CNN Town Hall.— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2021
81 Million Votes! pic.twitter.com/3vVW97JhgZ
Biden really asked "what am I doing here" after he got lost during an interview pic.twitter.com/inR5YV12Nc— UmiLover3 (@UmiLover3) October 22, 2021
Who did this 😂 pic.twitter.com/ekP9qOmGWX— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2021
