Watch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration

The motive for the attack is unknown but some media reports say it was a personal dispute. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

The governor of Iran's northwestern province of Eastern Azerbaijan, Brig. Gen. Abedin Khorram, was slapped in the face during his own inauguration ceremony in Tabriz on Saturday.As soon as Khorram took the podium to deliver a speech, a man appeared from behind him and slapped the governor. Seconds later, security guards dragged him away. A video of the incident was shared online.Later, Khorram returned to the stage and commented on the incident:According to the state-owned IRNA news agency, the attacker is a member of the Guard's Ashoura Corps, which Khorram had overseen. The agency said that the attack happened due to “personal reasons” but did not provide any details.

