International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/watch-iranian-governor-getting-slapped-on-stage-during-his-inauguration-1090160824.html
Watch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration
Watch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration
The motive for the attack is unknown but some media reports say it was a personal dispute.
iran
governor
The governor of Iran's northwestern province of Eastern Azerbaijan, Brig. Gen. Abedin Khorram, was slapped in the face during his own inauguration ceremony in Tabriz on Saturday.As soon as Khorram took the podium to deliver a speech, a man appeared from behind him and slapped the governor. Seconds later, security guards dragged him away. A video of the incident was shared online.Later, Khorram returned to the stage and commented on the incident:According to the state-owned IRNA news agency, the attacker is a member of the Guard's Ashoura Corps, which Khorram had overseen. The agency said that the attack happened due to “personal reasons” but did not provide any details.
iran
news, iran, governor

Watch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration

18:13 GMT 23.10.2021
ranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration
ranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
The motive for the attack is unknown but some media reports say it was a personal dispute.
The governor of Iran's northwestern province of Eastern Azerbaijan, Brig. Gen. Abedin Khorram, was slapped in the face during his own inauguration ceremony in Tabriz on Saturday.
As soon as Khorram took the podium to deliver a speech, a man appeared from behind him and slapped the governor. Seconds later, security guards dragged him away.
A video of the incident was shared online.
Later, Khorram returned to the stage and commented on the incident:
"I do not know him of course but you should know that, although I did not want to say it, when I was in Syria I would get whipped by the enemy 10 times a day and would be beaten up...More than 10 times, they would hold a loaded gun to my head. I consider him on a par with those enemies but forgive him,” the governor said, as quoted by AP.
According to the state-owned IRNA news agency, the attacker is a member of the Guard's Ashoura Corps, which Khorram had overseen. The agency said that the attack happened due to “personal reasons” but did not provide any details.
