https://sputniknews.com/20211023/uttarakhand-avalanche-bodies-of-12-trekkers-recovered-as-search-for-others-ongoing-1090149916.html

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing

On 22 October, a massive avalanche hit the Himalayan village of Harsil in India's Uttarakhand state after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T09:09+0000

2021-10-23T09:09+0000

2021-10-23T09:09+0000

trekking

himalayas

india

disaster

avalanche

dead

missing

search-and-rescue operation

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090151976_0:300:2574:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_adc9b74717e483549d65eeb5a6ee6f30.jpg

A total of 12 bodies of trekkers from two trekking groups, consisting of 11 members each, who had gone missing after the avalanche hit the Lamkhaga Pass route near the Himalayan village of Harsil, have been recovered, an official said on Saturday. Out of 22 trekkers, six have been rescued; four remain missing.In the video that is doing the rounds on the internet, a team of disaster management specialists, police and army personnel is seen searching for the missing trekkers, as they speed up the rescue operation.The first trekking group comprising 11 members had commenced their hike on 11 October from Harsil and were to reach Chitkil in Himanchal Pradesh state. Uttarakhand state Police Chief Ashok Kumar said on Saturday that out of 11 members from the first trekking group, the bodies of seven members have been found at an altitude of 5,000 meters. While two trekkers have been rescued, two members are still missing. Five more bodies from the second trekking group of 11 members have been recovered from Lamkhaga Pass, one of the toughest trek routes, which connects Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh state with Harsil in Uttrakhand state. While four trekkers have been rescued, two remain missing. One of the rescued trekkers - 32-year-old Mithun Dari from West Bengal state - is currently undergoing treatment at the Harsil Army Hospital. He reportedly told his family members that he saw the snowstorm sweeping over others and lost touch with them afterwards.Meanwhile, the daughter of a missing trekker, Sadhan Kumar Basak, urged the West Bengal state government on Friday to provide more details about their whereabouts.The father of another missing trekker, Pritam Roy (27), said “I don’t know if my son is dead or alive, but I want to see him. He can’t be trapped in the snowy caves forever."Over 52 people have reportedly lost their lives after heavy rainfall since 17 October wreaked havoc in India's Uttarakhand state, triggering incidents of massive flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts in many regions.

himalayas

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

trekking, himalayas, india, disaster, avalanche, dead, missing, search-and-rescue operation, india