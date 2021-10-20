Registration was successful!
Floods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos
Floods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 46 people have died in the Indian state of Uttarakhand as a result of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains, the state... 20.10.2021
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state authorities would pay 400,000 rupees ($5,300) in compensation to the families of the victims. Those who lost their homes will be given 190,000 rupees ($2,536).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was aware of the situation in Uttarakhand and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Seasonal monsoon rains that hit Uttarakhand led to landslides and floods, disrupting communications between several settlements. The resort town of Nainital, as well as the cities of Kaladhungi, Haldwani, and Bhowali, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, have been completely cut off. Indian meteorologists warned of continued downpours over the next few days and advised residents to stay at home.
flood, landslide, india

Floods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos

08:28 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 20.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Atul Yadav/ Press Trust of India via APThis Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015 aerial photo, shows flood-hit Chennai city following heavy rains in Chennai, India
This Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015 aerial photo, shows flood-hit Chennai city following heavy rains in Chennai, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Atul Yadav/ Press Trust of India via AP
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 46 people have died in the Indian state of Uttarakhand as a result of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains, the state government reported on Wednesday.

"The number of victims in Uttarakhand as a result of incidents related to the rain has reached 46. Eleven people are missing, and 12 have sustained injuries", Secretary of Disaster Manager Department S.А. Murugesan said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state authorities would pay 400,000 rupees ($5,300) in compensation to the families of the victims. Those who lost their homes will be given 190,000 rupees ($2,536).
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was aware of the situation in Uttarakhand and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being", Modi wrote on Twitter.

Seasonal monsoon rains that hit Uttarakhand led to landslides and floods, disrupting communications between several settlements.
The resort town of Nainital, as well as the cities of Kaladhungi, Haldwani, and Bhowali, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, have been completely cut off. Indian meteorologists warned of continued downpours over the next few days and advised residents to stay at home.
