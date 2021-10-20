https://sputniknews.com/20211020/floods-and-landslides-in-northern-india-kill-46---videos-1090061577.html

Floods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos

Floods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 46 people have died in the Indian state of Uttarakhand as a result of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains, the state... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T08:28+0000

2021-10-20T08:28+0000

2021-10-20T08:38+0000

flood

landslide

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103118/92/1031189242_0:154:4200:2517_1920x0_80_0_0_eab5cdd4dab5209df335e34c6b95a97a.jpg

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state authorities would pay 400,000 rupees ($5,300) in compensation to the families of the victims. Those who lost their homes will be given 190,000 rupees ($2,536).Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was aware of the situation in Uttarakhand and wished the injured a speedy recovery.Seasonal monsoon rains that hit Uttarakhand led to landslides and floods, disrupting communications between several settlements. The resort town of Nainital, as well as the cities of Kaladhungi, Haldwani, and Bhowali, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, have been completely cut off. Indian meteorologists warned of continued downpours over the next few days and advised residents to stay at home.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

flood, landslide, india