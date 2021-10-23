https://sputniknews.com/20211023/us-seeking-clarity-over-turkeys-intention-to-declare-us-ambassador-persona-non-grata-1090164788.html

US Seeking Clarity Over Turkey’s Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata

WASHINGTON, October 24 (Sputnik) - The United States is seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry over Ankara’s intention to declare the US ambassador... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, that have called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.The Turkish Foreign Ministry is yet to make any official announcements concerning the ambassadors.

