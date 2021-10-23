Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/us-seeking-clarity-over-turkeys-intention-to-declare-us-ambassador-persona-non-grata-1090164788.html
US Seeking Clarity Over Turkey’s Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata
US Seeking Clarity Over Turkey’s Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata
WASHINGTON, October 24 (Sputnik) - The United States is seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry over Ankara's intention to declare the US ambassador persona non grata.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, that have called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.The Turkish Foreign Ministry is yet to make any official announcements concerning the ambassadors.
turkey
23:44 GMT 23.10.2021
Members of a Turkish political party hold national flags during a protest near the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Members of a Turkish political party hold national flags during a protest near the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay says his country won't bow to threats in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Ankara about the scope of its planned military incursion into Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
WASHINGTON, October 24 (Sputnik) - The United States is seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry over Ankara’s intention to declare the US ambassador persona non grata, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, that have called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.
"We are aware of these reports and are seeking clarity from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry is yet to make any official announcements concerning the ambassadors.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, October 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
Erdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
Yesterday, 14:52 GMT
