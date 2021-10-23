Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/stunning-discovery-of-193-million-year-old-dinosaur-eggs-sheds-new-light-on-reptiles-early-species-1090157221.html
Stunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
Stunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
The discovery of chicken-sized eggs – belonging to the early species of dinosaurs known as Mussaurus patagonicus – in Argentina has been hailed as "one of a... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T14:54+0000
2021-10-23T14:54+0000
argentina
news
dinosaur
dinosaurs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105231/84/1052318447_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_5b4bf85b4334c167352f4eb7a5982b23.jpg
A sensational discovery has been made by palaeontologists in Argentina. More than 100 dinosaur eggs with their embryos still inside, dating back 193 million years, have been dug up in southern Patagonia, with research published in Scientific Reports proving that “dinosaurs moved in herds.The site also offered up the fossilised bones of around 80 juveniles and adults, with scans showing they belonged to the same species – a long necked herbivore called Mussaurus patagonicus. The plant eater is estimated to have reached up to 6 metres in length and weighed over a tonne, living in the early Jurassic period. It is a member of the sauropodomorphs. The find, hailed as “one of a kind,” is the first ever evidence of herd behaviour in dinosaurs. Prior to this find, researchers believed that herd behaviour was solely attributed to dinosaurs which existed later in the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. “We’ve now observed and documented this earliest social behaviour in dinosaurs... This raises the question now of whether living in a herd may have had a major role in dinosaurs’ early evolutionary success. This gives us some clues to how dinosaurs evolved,” said co author Dr Jahandar Ramezani, a geologist at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105231/84/1052318447_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_fc4421fe05a65ef78f22544bdea65e16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
argentina, news, dinosaur, dinosaurs

Stunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species

14:54 GMT 23.10.2021
© Photo : PixabayDinosaurs
Dinosaurs - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The discovery of chicken-sized eggs – belonging to the early species of dinosaurs known as Mussaurus patagonicus – in Argentina has been hailed as "one of a kind."
A sensational discovery has been made by palaeontologists in Argentina.
More than 100 dinosaur eggs with their embryos still inside, dating back 193 million years, have been dug up in southern Patagonia, with research published in Scientific Reports proving that “dinosaurs moved in herds.
The site also offered up the fossilised bones of around 80 juveniles and adults, with scans showing they belonged to the same species – a long necked herbivore called Mussaurus patagonicus.
The plant eater is estimated to have reached up to 6 metres in length and weighed over a tonne, living in the early Jurassic period. It is a member of the sauropodomorphs.
The find, hailed as “one of a kind,” is the first ever evidence of herd behaviour in dinosaurs.

"I went to this site aiming to find at least one nice dinosaur skeleton. We ended up with 80 skeletons and more than 100 eggs (some with embryos preserved inside!)" Diego Pol, a researcher with the Egidio Feruglio Palaeontology Museum in Patagonia and the lead author of the new study, was cited by Insider as saying.

Prior to this find, researchers believed that herd behaviour was solely attributed to dinosaurs which existed later in the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods.
© AP Photo / Francois MoriA Jurassic age (161-145 million years) dinosaur skeleton of an Allosaurus Jimmadseni, found in Wyoming, U.S. is displayed at Drouot auction house, in Paris, Wednesday April 11, 2018. The Allosaurus with a Diplodocus will be auctioned as part of a collection entitled 'Nature et Merveilles'.
A Jurassic age (161-145 million years) dinosaur skeleton of an Allosaurus Jimmadseni, found in Wyoming, U.S. is displayed at Drouot auction house, in Paris, Wednesday April 11, 2018. The Allosaurus with a Diplodocus will be auctioned as part of a collection entitled 'Nature et Merveilles'. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
A Jurassic age (161-145 million years) dinosaur skeleton of an Allosaurus Jimmadseni, found in Wyoming, U.S. is displayed at Drouot auction house, in Paris, Wednesday April 11, 2018. The Allosaurus with a Diplodocus will be auctioned as part of a collection entitled 'Nature et Merveilles'.
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
“We’ve now observed and documented this earliest social behaviour in dinosaurs... This raises the question now of whether living in a herd may have had a major role in dinosaurs’ early evolutionary success. This gives us some clues to how dinosaurs evolved,” said co author Dr Jahandar Ramezani, a geologist at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say