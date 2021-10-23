https://sputniknews.com/20211023/stunning-discovery-of-193-million-year-old-dinosaur-eggs-sheds-new-light-on-reptiles-early-species-1090157221.html

Stunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species

A sensational discovery has been made by palaeontologists in Argentina. More than 100 dinosaur eggs with their embryos still inside, dating back 193 million years, have been dug up in southern Patagonia, with research published in Scientific Reports proving that “dinosaurs moved in herds.The site also offered up the fossilised bones of around 80 juveniles and adults, with scans showing they belonged to the same species – a long necked herbivore called Mussaurus patagonicus. The plant eater is estimated to have reached up to 6 metres in length and weighed over a tonne, living in the early Jurassic period. It is a member of the sauropodomorphs. The find, hailed as “one of a kind,” is the first ever evidence of herd behaviour in dinosaurs. Prior to this find, researchers believed that herd behaviour was solely attributed to dinosaurs which existed later in the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. “We’ve now observed and documented this earliest social behaviour in dinosaurs... This raises the question now of whether living in a herd may have had a major role in dinosaurs’ early evolutionary success. This gives us some clues to how dinosaurs evolved,” said co author Dr Jahandar Ramezani, a geologist at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

