Jeremy Clarkson Slams 'F***ing Government' at Farming Awards Ceremony - Video

English broadcaster-cum-farmer and former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson managed to evoke a few laughs and a round of applause at the British Farming Awards ceremony this week when he gave the UK government a piece of his mind.As Clarkson was receiving the “Flying the Flag for British Agriculture” award, he let the audience know what he thinks of the powers that be in the UK.“I just hope and pray we’re all still here in ten years time once this f*cking government has c*cked up absolutely everything,” he can be heard saying in a video that emerged on Twitter recently.Warning! The following video contains strong languageHis declaration was met with laughter and loud clapping from the audience.“We are doing a second series and we’re not going to take no nonsense lying down, I can assure you of that, so let’s just go f*** them up the a**, eh?” Clarkson added, likely referring to the TV documentary series “Clarkson's Farm.” “Thanks everybody,” he added. Clarkson's words elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online – while many appreciated his sentiment, others questioned his political preferences.
Wondered why Clarkson was trending. He’s decided to declare this Government a load of old shite because their incompetence affects him but before that they were great? pic.twitter.com/CxWBorqDu7
I don't think that's in doubt. Although he was avowedly pro-EU, he has never hidden the fact that he is a Tory through and through. But a combination of the govt's handling of Covid and Brexit, plus the better understanding he's gained from running a farm, has changed that now.
When a guy like Clarkson criticises a Tory government in such a startling (and accurate) attack, then you know that the conservative government must be the most corrupt, useless scammers on the planet.