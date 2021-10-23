Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/greek-police-say-7-officers-injured-in-chasing-car-thieves-in-athens-one-offender-dead-1090160303.html
Greek Police Say 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead
Greek Police Say 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead
ATHENS (Sputnik) – Suspected car thieves rammed five police motorcycles and injured seven police officers during a chase in Athens, with one assailant killed... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T16:06+0000
2021-10-23T16:06+0000
greece
news
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083086024_0:158:2304:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6f6e9341db3d5a4f3450d5325d06f8.jpg
The incident occurred late on Friday in southern Athens. Police officers decided to inspect a vehicle with a broken window and three people inside. However, the car took off immediately and the police began a hot pursuit."Trying to hide, the criminals rammed five police motorcycles, injured seven police officers. The police used guns to stop the car, which resulted in deadly injuries of the driver, and one of the passengers has been hospitalized and is now getting treatment; his life is now not in danger. The third person in the car has escaped and is now wanted," the police said.The car turned out to have been stolen.
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083086024_0:0:2304:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_262481b4a75597123078dbb4f64a3f76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
greece, news, police

Greek Police Say 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead

16:06 GMT 23.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Konstantinos Stampoulis / Greek police cars
Greek police cars - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Konstantinos Stampoulis /
Subscribe
ATHENS (Sputnik) – Suspected car thieves rammed five police motorcycles and injured seven police officers during a chase in Athens, with one assailant killed in the process, the Greek police said.
The incident occurred late on Friday in southern Athens. Police officers decided to inspect a vehicle with a broken window and three people inside. However, the car took off immediately and the police began a hot pursuit.
"Trying to hide, the criminals rammed five police motorcycles, injured seven police officers. The police used guns to stop the car, which resulted in deadly injuries of the driver, and one of the passengers has been hospitalized and is now getting treatment; his life is now not in danger. The third person in the car has escaped and is now wanted," the police said.
The car turned out to have been stolen.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:14 GMTRussia Urges UN Mission to Ensure Security of Staff in Russian Office in Pristina
16:06 GMTGreek Police Say 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead
15:47 GMTRussia-Turkey Friendship Park Opens in Antalya - Video
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say