International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/four-people-killed-by-explosion-at-chemical-plant-in-northern-china-reports-say-1090149022.html
Four People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say
Four People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Four people have died and three more have been injured by an explosion at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia in the north of China, media... 23.10.2021
According to China Central Television, the blast hit the plant of the Zhonggao Chemical company at about 15:00 GMT in the Alxa League.One of the injured people is in a critical condition while two more sustained insignificant injuries.Causes of the incident remain unknown.
Four People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say

04:30 GMT 23.10.2021
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Four people have died and three more have been injured by an explosion at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia in the north of China, media reported on Saturday.
According to China Central Television, the blast hit the plant of the Zhonggao Chemical company at about 15:00 GMT in the Alxa League.
One of the injured people is in a critical condition while two more sustained insignificant injuries.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.
