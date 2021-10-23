Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/four-people-killed-by-explosion-at-chemical-plant-in-northern-china-reports-say-1090149022.html
Four People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say
Four People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Four people have died and three more have been injured by an explosion at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia in the north of China, media... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T04:30+0000
2021-10-23T04:30+0000
2021-10-23T04:30+0000
asia & pacific
china
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101518/70/1015187048_0:251:4811:2957_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf54d3182778af8f6548649abaf3a81.jpg
According to China Central Television, the blast hit the plant of the Zhonggao Chemical company at about 15:00 GMT in the Alxa League.One of the injured people is in a critical condition while two more sustained insignificant injuries.Causes of the incident remain unknown.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101518/70/1015187048_268:0:4544:3207_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59a38034893f19ae5363e24d0625f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, china, explosion
Four People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Four people have died and three more have been injured by an explosion at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia in the north of China, media reported on Saturday.
According to China Central Television, the blast hit the plant of the Zhonggao Chemical company at about 15:00 GMT in the Alxa League.
One of the injured people is in a critical condition while two more sustained insignificant injuries.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.