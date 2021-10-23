https://sputniknews.com/20211023/four-people-killed-by-explosion-at-chemical-plant-in-northern-china-reports-say-1090149022.html

Four People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Four people have died and three more have been injured by an explosion at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia in the north of China, media... 23.10.2021

According to China Central Television, the blast hit the plant of the Zhonggao Chemical company at about 15:00 GMT in the Alxa League.One of the injured people is in a critical condition while two more sustained insignificant injuries.Causes of the incident remain unknown.

