Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia registered a new single-day record of 37,141 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record of 36,339 cases... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

russia

covid-19

"Over the past day, 37,141 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,397 cases (9.1%) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.46%.Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 8,166 infections, up from 7,897 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,233 cases, down from 3,280, and the Moscow region with 2,428 cases, up from 2,318.The response centre reported a new record of 1,064 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,036 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 228,453.In the same 24 hours, 25,453 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 25,895 the day before, bringing the total to 7,117,060.

