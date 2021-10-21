Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/putin-calls-covid-19-pandemic-another-reminder-of-how-fragile-global-community-is-1090107080.html
Putin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is
Putin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder of how fragile the global community is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T15:40+0000
2021-10-21T15:47+0000
valdai discussion club
vladimir putin
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083700952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc829116b5000b304a364f3bcb9495ea.jpg
"The coronavirus pandemic has become another reminder of how fragile our community is, how vulnerable it is," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.Putin also called on the international community to abandon "inappropriate ambitions" and work on the COVID-19 response together.In addition, the Russian president said that the COVID-19 fatalities have outnumbered the death toll of the First World War.The coronavirus has killed at least 4,925,344 people since the outbreak in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. The global caseload has reached 242,208,608.The theme of this year's Valdai Club meeting is people, values and the state. Among the topics announced by the organizers are issues of freedom and closed societies in the world, intelligence and the international struggle for technological primacy, climate change, human lives in the era of coronavirus and other issues.The organizers of this year's forum provided for the participants a predominantly face-to-face format of work - about 140 participants came to the meeting, 65 of them foreign representatives. More than 150 representatives are expected to participate in the remote format, including 60 foreign ones - from Australia, Argentina, Afghanistan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Iran, China, Malaysia, the United States, Turkey and Japan.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083700952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6515cdfe281b7695d2ff35fd9bf55fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
valdai discussion club, vladimir putin, covid-19

Putin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is

15:40 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 21.10.2021)
© REUTERS / CHINA DAILYA medical worker in protective suit tests nucleic acid samples at a laboratory of Northern Jiangsu People's Hospital, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China August 4, 2021
A medical worker in protective suit tests nucleic acid samples at a laboratory of Northern Jiangsu People's Hospital, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China August 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder of how fragile the global community is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The coronavirus pandemic has become another reminder of how fragile our community is, how vulnerable it is," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.
Putin also called on the international community to abandon "inappropriate ambitions" and work on the COVID-19 response together.
In addition, the Russian president said that the COVID-19 fatalities have outnumbered the death toll of the First World War.
The coronavirus has killed at least 4,925,344 people since the outbreak in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. The global caseload has reached 242,208,608.
The theme of this year's Valdai Club meeting is people, values and the state. Among the topics announced by the organizers are issues of freedom and closed societies in the world, intelligence and the international struggle for technological primacy, climate change, human lives in the era of coronavirus and other issues.
The organizers of this year's forum provided for the participants a predominantly face-to-face format of work - about 140 participants came to the meeting, 65 of them foreign representatives. More than 150 representatives are expected to participate in the remote format, including 60 foreign ones - from Australia, Argentina, Afghanistan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Iran, China, Malaysia, the United States, Turkey and Japan.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:52 GMTUK’s Johnson Calls for 'Fast' Solution to Issues With N. Ireland’s Post-Brexit Protocol
15:40 GMTPutin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is
15:37 GMTPentagon: US Army, Navy Held 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development
15:33 GMTScottish Power Boss Slams 'Regressive' Price Cap, Warns of Energy Supplier 'Massacre' in UK
15:33 GMTEpstein's Ranch Had Computer Rooms 'The Size of Houses' to Spy on Guests, Claims Alleged Victim
15:32 GMTWHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine
15:25 GMTPutin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd
15:23 GMTPutin & Xi Give Boris' PR Summit a Miss
14:54 GMTRadical Islamists Across South Asia 'Emboldened' by Taliban Win, Analyst Says on Kashmir Killings
14:53 GMTElon Musk’s Tesla Reiterates Call for India to Lower Import Duties on Electric Vehicles
14:52 GMTWHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks
14:50 GMTClash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’
14:48 GMTManchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
14:45 GMTFrench Publishers Reach Deal With Facebook on Neighboring Rights
14:43 GMTUS Distributes 200Mln Vaccines to Over 100 Countries, Most Shots Go to Africa
14:42 GMTMoscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From 28 October to 7 November Due to COVID-19
14:36 GMTUnknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August
14:25 GMTLatvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One
14:24 GMTTurkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring
14:00 GMTMoscow Calls Statements Made During Pentagon Chief's Visit to Ukraine 'Russophobic'