Putin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder of how fragile the global community is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

"The coronavirus pandemic has become another reminder of how fragile our community is, how vulnerable it is," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.Putin also called on the international community to abandon "inappropriate ambitions" and work on the COVID-19 response together.In addition, the Russian president said that the COVID-19 fatalities have outnumbered the death toll of the First World War.The coronavirus has killed at least 4,925,344 people since the outbreak in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. The global caseload has reached 242,208,608.The theme of this year's Valdai Club meeting is people, values and the state. Among the topics announced by the organizers are issues of freedom and closed societies in the world, intelligence and the international struggle for technological primacy, climate change, human lives in the era of coronavirus and other issues.The organizers of this year's forum provided for the participants a predominantly face-to-face format of work - about 140 participants came to the meeting, 65 of them foreign representatives. More than 150 representatives are expected to participate in the remote format, including 60 foreign ones - from Australia, Argentina, Afghanistan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Iran, China, Malaysia, the United States, Turkey and Japan.

