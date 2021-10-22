Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/pentagon-chief-claims-us-committed-to-one-china-policy-but-will-help-taiwan-to-defend-itself-1090131439.html
Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself
Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself
This comes after China earlier in the day urged the international community to call on the United States to stop dragging Taiwan into a war. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T11:31+0000
2021-10-22T11:31+0000
2021-10-22T11:43+0000
world
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a One China policy, adding that the US will help Taiwan to defend itself.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, us, china
Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself
11:31 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 22.10.2021)
Being updated
This comes after China earlier in the day urged the international community to call on the United States to stop dragging Taiwan into a war.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a One China policy, adding that the US will help Taiwan to defend itself.