https://sputniknews.com/20211022/pentagon-chief-claims-us-committed-to-one-china-policy-but-will-help-taiwan-to-defend-itself-1090131439.html

Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself

Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself

This comes after China earlier in the day urged the international community to call on the United States to stop dragging Taiwan into a war. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T11:31+0000

2021-10-22T11:31+0000

2021-10-22T11:43+0000

world

us

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a One China policy, adding that the US will help Taiwan to defend itself.

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, china