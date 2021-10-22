Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/pentagon-chief-claims-us-committed-to-one-china-policy-but-will-help-taiwan-to-defend-itself-1090131439.html
Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself
Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself
This comes after China earlier in the day urged the international community to call on the United States to stop dragging Taiwan into a war. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a One China policy, adding that the US will help Taiwan to defend itself.
Pentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself

11:31 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 22.10.2021)
This comes after China earlier in the day urged the international community to call on the United States to stop dragging Taiwan into a war.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a One China policy, adding that the US will help Taiwan to defend itself.
