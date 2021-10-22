Registration was successful!
One Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
One Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) – One crew member of the South Korean fishing boat that capsized earlier this week in the Sea of Japan was found dead and two others were...
Six other fishermen are presumed missing, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing rescue teams.On Wednesday, a 72-tonne fishing boat with nine people on board overturned in the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. The accident was blamed on bad weather.Both countries launched search and rescue operations. Japan wrapped up searches on Friday, while South Korean teams continue to look for survivors.
One Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) – One crew member of the South Korean fishing boat that capsized earlier this week in the Sea of Japan was found dead and two others were rescued, media reported on Friday.
Six other fishermen are presumed missing, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing rescue teams.
On Wednesday, a 72-tonne
fishing boat
with nine people on board overturned in the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. The accident was blamed on bad weather.
Both countries launched search and rescue operations. Japan wrapped up searches on Friday, while South Korean teams continue to look for survivors.