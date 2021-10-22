https://sputniknews.com/20211022/indias-main-opposition-party-to-expose-bjp--aap-ahead-of-delhi-municipal-polls-1090123847.html
India's Main Opposition Party to 'Expose' BJP & AAP Ahead of Delhi Municipal Polls
The Municipal Corporation elections – or civic polls – in India's capital city are scheduled for April next year. Last time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 181 seats out of 272 while Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 49. Congress managed just 31.
The Municipal Corporation elections – or civic polls – in India’s capital city are scheduled for April next year. Last time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 181 seats out of 272 while Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 49. Congress managed just 31.
The Delhi branch of the Congress
party is planning to launch a campaign to expose the wrongdoings of the BJP and AAP ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections.
The party has named it “Pol Khol Yatra” ("Expose Campaign") and it's set to kick off on Monday.
"We will expose the corruption, inaction, and incompetence of the BJP-ruled MCDs (municipal corporations of Delhi) and AAP government in Delhi
during the yatra," the party stated.
While talking to reporters, Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary said: “The BJP and AAP councillors are now derisively called ‘lanterman’ for the manner in which they take kickbacks from people who construct or renovate houses."
"Both the parties have let down the people of Delhi with their failed, corrupt governance,” he added.
Underlining the work done in the past under Congress rule in Delhi, Chaudhary said that when his party was in power it had a clear vision to make India's capital one of the best cities in the world.
Accusing the BJP
and AAP government of corruption, Chaudhary said: “The BJP and AAP have raised corruption levels to such a height that the 15-year rule of the BJP left the MCD coffers empty, resulting in non-payment of salaries to employees, including sanitation workers, teachers, nurses and doctors.”