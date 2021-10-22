Alec Baldwin Called Out Online for Old Tweet About 'Wrongfully Killing Somebody'

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin accidentally killed DOP Halyna Hutchins on Friday after a prop gun reportedly misfired while filming. However, just as the actor thought it couldn't get any worse, a tweet he posted in 2017 has come back to haunt him. The tweet features a link to a Los Angeles Times article about a police officer being caught on video fatally shooting a suspect outside a 7-Eleven store. “I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone,” Baldwin wrote over four years ago. Well, as some social media users have pointed out, now the actor knows. At least one netizen referenced the death of actor Brandon Lee, who died during the filming of “The Crow” in 1994 after he sustained a mortal wound because a prop gun had been incorrectly loaded.
A crew member working on the film "Rust" died after sustaining a serious injury when Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set.
