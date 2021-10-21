https://sputniknews.com/20211021/us-anti-war-activist-says-ex-wife-contacted-by-fbi-over-his-russia-venezuela-trips-1090091613.html

US Anti-War Activist Says Ex-Wife Contacted by FBI Over His Russia, Venezuela Trips

"I don’t really know the purpose but I assume it was to intimidate our movement and me and to try to get information that might be used against us," Lombardo said when asked about the FBI contacting his former wife. "Although our activity is not illegal, the government has been more aggressive lately toward people who dissent from their policies."Lombardo said the trips to Russia and Venezuela were done on behalf of UNAC.Prior to the FBI contacting his former spouse, Lombardo said he and other activists met with the Venezuelan delegation to the UN General Assembly at the Venezuelan Consulate in New York. The meeting was organized by the Sanctions Kill Coalition.Lombardo pointed out that the US government has also cracked down on other activist movements, including Black Lives Matter.Lombardo revealed that with respect to the UNAC, the government went after 23 activists from some of its coalition members several years ago.Lombardo went on to say that the FBI contact took place after the United States defeat in Afghanistan as the antiwar movement continually opposed and protested the invasion and occupation of that country.Lombardo emphasized, however, that the FBI actions will not have an effect on his activities."I think this shows that the United States is vulnerable to public opinion and that we have been having an effect," he said.

